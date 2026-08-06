Tamil Nadu Government Introduced Daily After School Sports Period - Announced in TN Budget 2026
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 announces a daily one-hour after-school sports and physical exercise session in government schools. Check key education and sports announcements, budget allocation, and benefits for students.
The Tamil Nadu government has announced that all government schools will introduce a daily one-hour sports and physical exercise session after school hours as part of the Tamil Nadu Budget 2026-27. The initiative aims to promote physical fitness, identify sporting talent at an early age, and encourage greater student participation in sports across the state.
The announcement was made during the presentation of the State Budget, which also earmarked Rs 1,051 crore for the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, reflecting the government's focus on strengthening grassroots sports infrastructure and nurturing future athletes.
One-Hour Sports Session in Every Government School
Under the new initiative, students in government schools will participate in a one-hour sports and physical activity period every day after regular classes. The programme is intended to:
- Improve student’s physical fitness and overall well-being.
- Encourage regular participation in sports and exercise.
- Identify talented athletes from a young age.
- Create a stronger sporting culture in schools.
The government believes that structured daily physical activity will contribute to students' holistic development while preparing promising athletes for higher levels of competition.
Rs 1,051 Crore Allocated for Sports Development
The Tamil Nadu Budget has allocated Rs 1,051 crore for sports and youth welfare initiatives. Along with the introduction of daily sports sessions in schools, the government has announced plans to establish 10 Special Olympics Centres to support athletes with intellectual disabilities and promote inclusive sports across the state.
Other Key Education Announcements in Tamil Nadu Budget 2026
Apart from the sports initiative, the Budget includes several measures aimed at improving school education, including:
- Rs 44,527 crore allocation for the School Education Department.
- Modernisation of government residential schools.
- Greater focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics in the curriculum.
- Development of super-clean school campuses.
- Establishment of anti-drug clubs in schools to promote student awareness and well-being.
Why the Initiative Matters
Experts have long advocated for increased physical activity in schools, citing benefits such as improved concentration, better mental health, enhanced teamwork, and healthier lifestyles. By introducing a dedicated sports period after school hours, the Tamil Nadu government aims to integrate physical education into student’s daily routine while building a pipeline of future athletes.
The initiative is expected to complement classroom learning by encouraging regular exercise and improving student’s overall physical and mental development.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.