Tamil Nadu Government Introduced Daily After School Sports Period - Announced in TN Budget 2026

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that all government schools will introduce a daily one-hour sports and physical exercise session after school hours as part of the Tamil Nadu Budget 2026-27. The initiative aims to promote physical fitness, identify sporting talent at an early age, and encourage greater student participation in sports across the state.

The announcement was made during the presentation of the State Budget, which also earmarked Rs 1,051 crore for the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, reflecting the government's focus on strengthening grassroots sports infrastructure and nurturing future athletes.

One-Hour Sports Session in Every Government School

Under the new initiative, students in government schools will participate in a one-hour sports and physical activity period every day after regular classes. The programme is intended to: