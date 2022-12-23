Tamil Nadu Introduces MaNaM Scheme for Medical College Students, Check Scheme Details Here

TN Government: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram (MaNaM) Scheme on December 22, 2022 (Thursday). This is regarded as an initiative of the State government concerning the mental health of medical college students by providing psychological support.

As per the media reports, he also flagged off 75 upgraded ambulances of the GVK EMRI 108 Ambulance Service. These ambulances are equipped with modern life-saving equipment, at an estimated total cost of about Rs 22.84 crores. Further, he inaugurated an intensive care unit centre for occupants of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Mental Healthcare Centre Details

The intermediate care centre that was officially launched by M K Stalin includes 14 rooms facility and was established at a cost of Rs 2.36 crore. The “Half Way Home” which is already functioning at the Institute of Mental Health is home to many patients who have recovered however they were not accepted by their families.

The chief minister also launched several other facilities at the Institute of Mental Health in the state. Half-way homes are residential centres for persons recovering from mental illness and emotional disabilities and therapies are provided to such people for healing.

MaNaM Initiative Objective

The MaNaM scheme is determined to prevent mental health problems and suicidal tendencies among college students. Health Minister Ma Subramaniam stated that the main objective is to deal effectively with mental health issues in all 36 government medical colleges available across the State.

Talking about the MaNaM programme, peer counsellors would be assigned to identify students with problems of mental distress and other serious psychological conditions. Moreover, such students will be given full psychological support.

The medical health support forum is also initiated to train medical college students to attend to mental health patients in a righteous way.

Additionally, a team will be working on the matter which comprises a professor and 10 students to be set up in each college as reported by Health Minister Subramaniam. In the first stage, the MaNaM scheme will be implemented in all the state medical colleges and then will eventually be initiated in the arts and science colleges, according to the proposal.

Also, MaNaM helpline number is 14416. Efforts are to be made in order to upgrade the IMH to a top-ranking Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences across the nation. The Chief Minister disclosed a three-dimensional view of the newly proposed building.

