Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Choice Filling Window Closes Today, Allotment List on Sept 17

TN NEET UG Mop-Up Round Choice Filling: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) will close the Tamil Nadu NEET UG mop-up round counselling Choice filling and locking window today, September 14, 2023. Candidates participating in the mop-up round counselling process can visit the official website of DME Tamil Nadu to complete the choice-filling process until 5 pm today.

The link for students to log in and enter the choices for the mop-up round allotment is available on the official counselling portal for Tamil Nadu NEET UG - tnmedicalselection.net. To enter the choices, candidates are required to first log in using their application number and password. When entering the choices for the mop-up allotment round candidates are advised to enter the choices in their order of preference for allotment. After entering the choices candidates must note to lock the same before the deadline.

TN NEET UG Mop-Up Round Choice Filling - Click Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Process

Based on the choices entered by candidates during the choice-filling round, the DME will release the allotment result. Students are hence advised to enter their choice of course and college as per their preference for allotment. Follow the steps provided below to complete the mop-up round choice filling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu DME

Step 2: Click on the UG course (MBBS/ BDS Counselling) link

Step 3: Click on the mop-up round choice filling link provided

Step 4: Login using the application number/ login ID / email ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the choices in the desired order

Step 6: Lock the choices and click on submit

