    Tamil Nadu Schools Closed Today in Some Districts as IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

    TN Schools Closed: As predicted by IMD, Tamil Nadu is witnessing heavy rainfall in several districts. Authorities have announced the closure of TN Schools. Check details here 

    Updated: Dec 12, 2022 14:15 IST
    Tamil Nadu schools closed
    Tamil Nadu schools closed

    TN Schools Closed:  As per recent updates, due to heavy rainfall in some districts of Tamil Nadu, the government has declared a holiday for students residing in Chennai and adjoining areas. Tamil Nadu schools in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks are closed today- December 12, 2022. As per the IMD forecasting, the situation is going to worsen in the upcoming days as cyclone - Mandous has hit the state.

    As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), schools in Tamil Nadu may face further closure as the state may witness heavy rainfall till December 15, 2022. The weather turmoil is a result of a cyclonic circulation and low-pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around December 13, 2022.

    TN Schools Might Remain Close Till Tomorrow 

    According to the IMD reports, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Tamil Nadu today.  Schools in certain areas including in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks besides the Kancheepuram district will be affected the most based on the forecast. Therefore, it is expected that schools in Tamil Nadu might remain close tomorrow. However, an official notice will be announced in that case. Students and parents can contact the respective schools for the latest updates on the Tamil Nadu school closure. 

    Impact of Rain on Chennai Schools 

    Previously, Chennai schools remained closed on December 9 and 10, 2022 due to heavy rainfall. Various schools in Tamil Nadu like Chengalpattu, Vellore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Puducherry, Karaikkal Kodaikanal, and Sirumalai remained closed during this period. Earlier, IMD had also issued a yellow warning in several districts of Tamil Nadu. A deep depression over the region of the Bay of Bengal has intensified and taken the form of a cyclone which has been labelled as Cyclone Mandous. Thus, the area may face heavy rainfall in the upcoming days. 

    Also Read: TNAU UG Admission 2022: Phase 1 Allotment Result Released, Check at tnau.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification