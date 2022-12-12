Tamil Nadu Schools Closed Today in Some Districts as IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

TN Schools Closed: As per recent updates, due to heavy rainfall in some districts of Tamil Nadu, the government has declared a holiday for students residing in Chennai and adjoining areas. Tamil Nadu schools in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks are closed today- December 12, 2022. As per the IMD forecasting, the situation is going to worsen in the upcoming days as cyclone - Mandous has hit the state.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), schools in Tamil Nadu may face further closure as the state may witness heavy rainfall till December 15, 2022. The weather turmoil is a result of a cyclonic circulation and low-pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around December 13, 2022.

TN Schools Might Remain Close Till Tomorrow

According to the IMD reports, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Tamil Nadu today. Schools in certain areas including in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks besides the Kancheepuram district will be affected the most based on the forecast. Therefore, it is expected that schools in Tamil Nadu might remain close tomorrow. However, an official notice will be announced in that case. Students and parents can contact the respective schools for the latest updates on the Tamil Nadu school closure.

Impact of Rain on Chennai Schools

Previously, Chennai schools remained closed on December 9 and 10, 2022 due to heavy rainfall. Various schools in Tamil Nadu like Chengalpattu, Vellore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Puducherry, Karaikkal Kodaikanal, and Sirumalai remained closed during this period. Earlier, IMD had also issued a yellow warning in several districts of Tamil Nadu. A deep depression over the region of the Bay of Bengal has intensified and taken the form of a cyclone which has been labelled as Cyclone Mandous. Thus, the area may face heavy rainfall in the upcoming days.

