Tamil Nadu Schools and Colleges Closed on July 28 and August 3
Schools in certain parts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on July 28 and August 3 as part of local festivals celebrated. Compensation days also notified. Check details here.
Schools in certain parts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on July 28 and August 3, 2026, as part of local holidays announced for regional festivals. Schools, colleges, and government offices in Tenkasi district will be closed on July 28, 2026, for the Aadi Thapasu festival in Sankarankovil Sri Sankaranarayanaswamy Temple.
A holiday has also been announced in Namakkal District on August 3, 2026, for the Valvil Orivizha celebration. The school holiday has been issued by the district collectors for important events, including temple festivals, mosque-related occasions and church celebrations, along with regular government holidays.
Schools Closed on July 28
Tenkasi district administration has issued a holiday for July 28, 2026, as a local holiday for all state government offices and institutions, including schools and colleges, as part of the Aadi Thapasu festival at Ami Sankaranarayanaswamy Temple in Sankarankovil.
The Aadi festival is one of the major festivals celebrated by lakhs of devotees every year. Considering the scale of celebrations, the district administration has announced a local holiday. Examinations scheduled on July 28, 2026, will continue as per schedule, and the holiday will not apply to students appearing for the exams. As compensation for the holiday, August 1, 2026, will be a working day in the district.
Holiday Announced for August 3
Nammakal District has announced a holiday for August 3, 2026, in schools, colleges, and government offices for Valvil Orivizha. The annual festival is organised to honour Kind Ori. As compensation for the local holiday announced, Saturday, August 8, 2026, will be a working day in Nammakal district.
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