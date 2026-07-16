Schools in certain parts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on July 28 and August 3, 2026, as part of local holidays announced for regional festivals. Schools, colleges, and government offices in Tenkasi district will be closed on July 28, 2026, for the Aadi Thapasu festival in Sankarankovil Sri Sankaranarayanaswamy Temple.

A holiday has also been announced in Namakkal District on August 3, 2026, for the Valvil Orivizha celebration. The school holiday has been issued by the district collectors for important events, including temple festivals, mosque-related occasions and church celebrations, along with regular government holidays.

Schools Closed on July 28

Tenkasi district administration has issued a holiday for July 28, 2026, as a local holiday for all state government offices and institutions, including schools and colleges, as part of the Aadi Thapasu festival at Ami Sankaranarayanaswamy Temple in Sankarankovil.