Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Provisional Marksheet Expected Soon For Regular Candidates, Check Latest Updates

TN Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations is expected to announce the TN Supplementary result soon. The results are expected for the regular candidates. Those who have appeared for the TN SSLC and HSE Plus 2 supplementary exams in June-July 2026 can visit the official website to check the result and download the marksheets.

Once released, candidates can check the DGE TN Supplementary Result 2026 at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. To download the provisional marksheets, students must visit the official website and log in with their roll number and date of birth.

TN Supplementary Result 2026 Date

Tamil Nadu board 10th and 12th supplementary exams are conducted for candidates unable to score the minimum marks in their main exams. Regular candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results using their login credentials. The exam dates for the SSLC and HSE Plus 2 supplementary exams 2026 are given below.