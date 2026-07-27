Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Provisional Marksheet Expected Soon For Regular Candidates, Check Latest Updates
TN SSLC, HSE supplementary result 2026 for regular candidates are expected to be announced soon. The link to check the result will be available at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can login with their roll number and date of birth to download the marksheets.
TN Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations is expected to announce the TN Supplementary result soon. The results are expected for the regular candidates. Those who have appeared for the TN SSLC and HSE Plus 2 supplementary exams in June-July 2026 can visit the official website to check the result and download the marksheets.
Once released, candidates can check the DGE TN Supplementary Result 2026 at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. To download the provisional marksheets, students must visit the official website and log in with their roll number and date of birth.
TN Supplementary Result 2026 Date
Tamil Nadu board 10th and 12th supplementary exams are conducted for candidates unable to score the minimum marks in their main exams. Regular candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results using their login credentials. The exam dates for the SSLC and HSE Plus 2 supplementary exams 2026 are given below.
Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Exams: June 29 to July 7, 2026
Class 10 (SSLC) Supplementary Exams: July 8 to July 15, 2026
Class 11 (HSE+1 Arrear) Exams: July 8 to July 16, 2026
How to Download TN Supplementary Result 2026 Provisional Marksheet
The link for students to check and download the supplementary marksheets will be available on the official website soon. Regular candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website to check the result and download the marksheets. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN
Step 2: Click on Results
Step 3: Click on the result and log in with the roll number and date of birth
Step 4: The regular provisional marksheets will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference
TN Supplementary Result 2026 Declared for Private Candidates
DGE Tamil Nadu announced the supplementary results for the SSLC, 1st year and 2nd year arrear exam for private candidates. The results were announced on July 22, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in and download the provisional marksheets for SSLC, HSE +1 and +2 exams. To download the provisional marksheets, candidates need to log in with their roll number and date of birth.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.