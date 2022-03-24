TANCET 2022 Date Announced, Exam from 14th May, Check Complete Schedule at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2022 Exam Date Announced: Anna University has formally notified the exam dates for the TANCET 2022 Examination. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2022 is a state-level entrance exam being held to screen candidates for admission to PG courses. Through TANCET 2022, candidates will be shortlisted for admission to MCA, MBA, M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan courses. The schedule mentions that TANCET 2022 exam will be held on 14th and 15th May 2022. Aspirants can access and download TANCET 2022 Exam Schedule via the official portal - tancet.annauniv.edu. Alternatively, a direct link to the same is also placed below:

TANCET 2022 Exam Schedule – Direct Link (Available Now)

TANCET 2022 Exam Schedule

Anna University today notified the examination dates for the upcoming TANCET 2022 Exam. For now, the exam authority has only notified the exam dates for the state-level entrance exam. TANCET 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 14th May 2022 for MBA candidates, while for the rest of the courses i.e., M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan and MCA, the exam would be held on 15th May 2022. The detailed schedule for TANCET 2022 with exam dates and time slots is given below:

TANCET 2022 Exam Schedule Stream Exam Date Exam Time MCA 14th May 2022 10.00 AM To 12.00 PM MBA 14th May 2022 2.30 PM To 4.30 PM M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan 15th May 2022 10.00 AM To 12.00 PM

TANCET 2022 Registration Date to be Notified Soon

As of now, the exam conducting authority – TANCET 2022 has only notified the exam dates for the PG entrance exam. All other dates/deadlines for the TANCET 2022 exam including registration start and end date, release of admit card and application correction window dates are yet to be announced. Soon, the exam authority is expected to publish a detailed notification confirming these details. Until then, students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest news and updates.

