TANCET 2022 Rank List available at tn-mbamca.com, Get Direct Link Here

TANCET 2022: The TANCET 2022 Rank List is now available on the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education. As per the notification available on the official website, the TANCET 2022 Rank list is available in the candidate login on the website. Candidates who have qualified the TANCET 2022 Entrance and have applied for the counselling procedure can visit the official TANCET 2022 counselling website and check the rank list.

The TANCET 2022 Rank List is available on the Counselling portal tn-mbamca.com. While until the previous year the TANCET 2022 Rank list was accessible on the website, candidates need to login to the candidate portal to check the TANCET 2022 Rank List. students can check the TANCET 2022 Rank List by entering the Email ID and Password in the login link provided.

TANCET 2022 Rank List

What after TANCET 2022 Rank list

According to the steps provided on the official website after the TANCET 2022 Rank list, the Counselling process for the Special Reservation students will be conducted. The Counselling process under special reservation includes Counselling for Diff.abled category candidates. After this the General Counselling is conducted which includes initial deposit, choice filling, tentative allotment, Confirmation of tentative allotment and provisional allotment process.

How to check TANCET 2022 Rank List

TANCET 2022 Rank list is available on the official website. To download the rank list students are required to visit the website and enter the login credentials in the link provided. Follow the steps given here to check the TANCET 2022 Rank List.

Step 1: Visit the TANCET 2022 Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the TANCET 2022 Login link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Email ID and Password in the link provided

Step 4: The TANCET 2022 Rank list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TANCET 2022 Rank list for further reference

TANCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

According to the dates provided on the website the Counselling for Special Reservation categories (Differently Abled) will begin from August 30, 2022. The fee payment and choice filling will be conducted on September 1 and 2, 2022 for the MCA programme and from September 6 to 8 for the MBA programme. The Publication of Tentative Allotment will be on September 3, 2022 for the MBA programme and September 9, 2022 for MBA. The provisional allotment for the MCAprogramme will be released on September 5, 2022 and the provisional allotment for MBA pogramme will be available on September 11, 2022.

Also Read: SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 Released for January Semester Exam, Download SWAYAM Hall Ticket at swayam.nta.ac.in