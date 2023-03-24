TANCET 2023 Exam To be Held Tomorrow, Check Guidelines Here

TANCET 2023 Exam Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, Anna University will conduct the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) tomorrow i.e. March 25, 2023. The TANCET 2023 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The TANCET 2023 exam for MCA will be held from 10:00 am to 12.00 pm whereas, the MBA exam will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 4: 30 pm.

The authorities released the TANCET 2023 hall ticket on March 11, 2023. Registered candidates can download the admit card by entering their email ID and password. Candidates must carry the TANCET hall ticket 2023 to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Candidates can check out the exam day guidelines here.

TANCET Hall Ticket 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

TANCET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Those who are appearing in TANCET 2023 exam must adhere to the exam day guidelines. Candidates can check out important protocols to be followed at the test venue below-

Candidates are required to carry TANCET 2023 hall ticket to the exam hall.

They have to carry valid ID proof- aadhar card, PAN card, or license along with the admit card

Candidates are advised to reach the exam hall at least 1 or half an hour before the exam commences.

Candidates must read all the instructions and fill out the OMR sheet carefully

No candidate is allowed to leave the exam hall before submitting the copy to the invigilator.

Candidates are prohibited from carrying electronic items such as calculators, smart watches, pagers, etc.

Candidates must use only a black ballpoint pen to write the TANCET 2023 exam.

No one is allowed to talk while the exam is still going on.

Those who fail to adhere to the exam day guidelines will be debarred from giving the exam.

