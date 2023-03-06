TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket to Release on March 11, Check How to Download Here

TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket: As per the official schedule, Anna University will issue the hall ticket for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) on March 11, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the entrance test will be able to download the TANCET Hall Ticket 2023 on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu. Once released, candidates can access the hall ticket by entering their login credentials.

However, it must be noted that the candidates who have not uploaded the documents (photograph, signature, or certificates) correctly may not get their admit cards. The authorities have already released the list of candidates with application form issues. Thus, they must rectify the mistakes and upload the documents as per the prescribed guidelines. Otherwise, they will not recieve the hall tickets.

How to Download TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket?

Anna University will issue TANCET 2023 hall ticket on the official website. Registered candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the admit card on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCET 2023 hall ticket 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The TANCET hall ticket 2923 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download it

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

TANCET 2023 Exam Details

Anna University will conduct the TANCET 2023 exam on March 25, 2023. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and will have a duration of 2 hours. TANCET 2023 question paper comprises MCQ-type questions with a total of 100 marks.

The entrance test will have various sections-Business Analysis, Quantitative Aptitude, Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Data Sufficiency, and General English.

Also Read: IPMAT 2023 Registration to Start on March 8, Check Eligibility Criteria Here