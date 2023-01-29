    TANCET 2023 Registration From Feb 1, Check Complete Schedule Here

    TANCET 2023 registrations will be started from February 1, 2023. Candidates must apply for the entrance exam till February 22, 2023. Check the entire details here

    Updated: Jan 29, 2023 11:46 IST
    TANCET Registration Dates Announced: As per the latest updates, Anna University has declared the application dates for TANCET 2023. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 registrations will be started from February 1, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission into the PG courses offered by around 200 colleges in Tamil Nadu must register for the entrance exam. Once the link is activated, they can register themselves on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

    However, candidates must register themselves for the forthcoming TANCET 2023 before the last date i.e. February 22, 2023. After this, no further registrations will be entertained unless the authorities decide to do so. As per the official schedule, TANCET 2023 will be held on March 25, 2023. Authorities will grant admission into MBA and MCA based on TANCET 2023. Whereas, admission into M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan will be granted based on CEETA PG 2023 scores that will be held on March 26, 2023.

    TANCET 2023 Important Dates

    Events

    Details

    TANCET 2023 Registration Dates

    February 1 to 22, 2023

    TANCET 2023 Exam Date for MBA & MCA

    25 Mar '23

    CEETA 2023 Exam Date for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan.

    26 Mar '23

    TANCET 2023 Result Declaration Date

    Apr '23

    Exam fees

    INR 1,000 for unreserved categories
     

    INR 500 for reserved categories (belonging to Tamil Nadu)

    Courses

    MBA and MCA
     

    MTech, ME, MArch, and MPlan to be conducted based on CEETA PG

    Seats available

    MBA: Approx. 18,000

    MCA: Approx. 17,000

    Engineering: Approx. 20,000

    TANCET 2023 Exam

    As per the schedule, TANCET 2023  will be held on March 25, 2023, in an offline mode. The question paper would include 100 objective-type questions and candidates will be getting 2 hours to finish the test.

    The candidates will be awarded (+) 1 for every correct response. For every incorrect answer, there will be a negative marking of (-) 1/3. However, no marks will be allotted on unattempted questions. 

