TANCET 2023 Registration From Feb 1, Check Complete Schedule Here

TANCET Registration Dates Announced: As per the latest updates, Anna University has declared the application dates for TANCET 2023. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 registrations will be started from February 1, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission into the PG courses offered by around 200 colleges in Tamil Nadu must register for the entrance exam. Once the link is activated, they can register themselves on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

However, candidates must register themselves for the forthcoming TANCET 2023 before the last date i.e. February 22, 2023. After this, no further registrations will be entertained unless the authorities decide to do so. As per the official schedule, TANCET 2023 will be held on March 25, 2023. Authorities will grant admission into MBA and MCA based on TANCET 2023. Whereas, admission into M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan will be granted based on CEETA PG 2023 scores that will be held on March 26, 2023.

TANCET 2023 Important Dates

Events Details TANCET 2023 Registration Dates February 1 to 22, 2023 TANCET 2023 Exam Date for MBA & MCA 25 Mar '23 CEETA 2023 Exam Date for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. 26 Mar '23 TANCET 2023 Result Declaration Date Apr '23 Exam fees INR 1,000 for unreserved categories INR 500 for reserved categories (belonging to Tamil Nadu) Courses MBA and MCA MTech, ME, MArch, and MPlan to be conducted based on CEETA PG Seats available MBA: Approx. 18,000 MCA: Approx. 17,000 Engineering: Approx. 20,000

TANCET 2023 Exam

As per the schedule, TANCET 2023 will be held on March 25, 2023, in an offline mode. The question paper would include 100 objective-type questions and candidates will be getting 2 hours to finish the test.

The candidates will be awarded (+) 1 for every correct response. For every incorrect answer, there will be a negative marking of (-) 1/3. However, no marks will be allotted on unattempted questions.

