TANCET 2023 Result Soon: Over 30,000 Candidates Registered for MBA, MCA Exam, Check Stats Here

TANCET 2023 Result Soon: Anna University conducted the TANCET 2023 exam on March 25 and 26, 2023. The authorities have released the statistics for the students who appeared in TANCET 2023 as well as the CEETA PG 2023 exam. Meanwhile, TANCET 2023 answer key and result will be declared soon on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

According to the statistics released, a total of 24,468 students registered for the TANCET MCA exam 2023 on March 25, 2023, However, over 1,715 students were absent on the exam day. Whereas 9,820 candidates registered for TANCET MBA 2023 conducted on the same date. Out of these, a total of 541 students did not take the exam.TANCET 2023 exam was conducted for 39,249 students at 40 examination centers in 15 cities in Tamil Nadu.

CEET PG 2023: Exam Day Statistics

For CEETA PG 2023, over 4,961 students did registration for ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan on March 26. According to the stats, over 611 students were absent from the registered ones. The authorities conducted the CEETA PG 2023 exam on March 26, 2023, in a single shift from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

Whereas, TANCET 2023 was conducted in two shifts. The TANCET MCA exam was conducted from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. However, the TANCET MBA exam was held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

TANCET 2023 Result

The TANCET 2023 exam is over, the authorities will release the answer keys and results soon. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the TANCET 2023 answer key and TANCET 2023 result on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu.

They can access the TANCET Result 2023 by entering their registered email ID and password. Shortlisted candidates will be eligible for TANCET 2023 counselling process.

