TANCET 2023 Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

TANCET Exam 2023: Anna University is all set to conduct the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) exam 2023 today, March 25 in offline mode. Candidates who are appearing for the TANCET 2023 exam to get admission into various MCA and MBA courses are required to download their admit cards from the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 Exam Date and Timings

Candidates who are appearing for the TANCET 2023 examinations can check the exam timings in the table given below.

Events Dates Timings TANCET MCA 2023 March 25, 2023 10 am to 12 pm TANCET MBA 2023 March 25, 2023 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm CEETA PG 2023 March 26, 2023 10 am to 12 pm

How to Download TANCET 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates appearing for TANCET MBA exam 2023 are advised to carry their hall ticket at the exam centre. They can follow the below-given steps to download the TANCET hall ticket 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the TANCET 2023 hall ticket direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: The TANCET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the TANCET Hall Ticket 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future reference

TANCET 2023 Exam Day Important Instructions

Candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2023 examination can follow the exam day important instructions given below.

Candidates must reach the test centre at least 1 hour before the commencement of the TANCET 2023 exam.

Candidates are advised to carry their TANCET 2023 admit cards along with them at the exam centre.

Avoid carrying any type of electronic devices including smartphones, digital watches, bluetooth devices inside the exam hall.

It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions mentioned on the OMR sheet carefully.

No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a TANCET 2023 admit card.

