TANCET Admit Card 2022 Released, Download TANCET Hall Tickets online at annauniv.edu

TANCET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): As per the official schedule, Anna University has released the TANCET Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming state-level entrance exam. Candidates can download the TANCET MBA hall ticket using the login ID and password from the official login portal. Candidates can directly visit the official website for TANCET admit card download.

The admit card is available at tancet.annauniv.edu. Alternatively, a direct link to check and access TANCET 2022 Admit Card will also be activated below, once the hall ticket is published online. The TANCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th May as a state-level screening test for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses.

Download TANCET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TANCET 2022 Exam Dates

According to the official schedule released by Anna University, the TANCET 2022 Admit Cards will be released today for the state-level postgraduate entrance exam. The TANCET exam will be held over a period of two days i.e., 14th and 15th May 2022. The entrance exam will be held for screening candidates for MCA and MBA courses on 14th May in two different sessions. On similar lines, on 15th May, the entrance test would be for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan courses.

Date Course Session / Timings 14th May 2022 - Saturday MCA 10.00 AM To 12.00 NOON MBA 2.30 PM To 4.30 PM 15th May 2022 - Sunday M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan 10.00 AM To 12.00 NOON

Details Mentioned on TANCET 2022 Admit Card

TANCET 2022 Hall ticket is a mandatory document without which students will not be allowed entry inside the examination hall. Therefore, it is important for candidates to download the admit cards at the earliest and check and verify all the details provided on it. The TANCET 2022 admit card will contain personal details about candidate, exam specific details as well as exam-day instructions to be followed by the candidates. The key among them are:

Candidate's name

TANCET registration number

Date of birth

Candidate's community or category

Scanned images of photograph and signature

Date and time of exam

Exam venue details

Exam day guidelines

The personal information including candidates’ name and roll number are very important for the exam, as they would be verified at the exam centre against a Govt Issued ID card and only if the details match, the candidate would be allowed to appear for the examination. Therefore, candidates are required to verify the details in advance and make sure that the hall tickets contain correct and error free information.

