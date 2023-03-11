TANCET Hall Ticket 2023 OUT, Get Direct Link Here

TANCET Hall Ticket 2023: As per the latest updates, Anna University has issued the admit card for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) today i.e. March 11, 2023. Thus, candidates who have registered for the TANCET 2023 exam can check and download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. tancet.annuniv.edu. They will have to enter the login credentials to access it.

However, it must be noted that the authorities have withheld the TANCET Hall Ticket 2023 for students due to their photograph, signature, or certificate issues. These candidates are required to log in to the portal and clear the issues in order to get the TANCET Hall Ticket 2023.

TANCET Hall Ticket 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download TANCET Hall Ticket 2023?

The authorities have released the TANCET Hall Ticket 2023. Candidates appearing for the exam can go through the below-mentioned steps to download it on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCET 2023 hall ticket link

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials

Step 4: The TANCET Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Verify the details and download it

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for examination purposes

TANCET 2023 Exam Date and Details

Anna University will conduct the TANCET 2023 exam on March 25, 2023. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and will have a duration of 2 hours. TANCET 2023 question paper comprises MCQ-type questions with a total of 100 marks.

The entrance test will have various sections-Business Analysis, Quantitative Aptitude, Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Data Sufficiency, and General English.

