TANCET MBA Tentative Allotment Released, Confirm Allotment by August 7 on Candidate Login

TANCET MBA Tentative Allotment Result 2026: The Tentative allotment result for MBA DAP candidates has been issued online. Candidates who have applied under the category can visit the official website to check the allotment and confirm their allotment status.

As per the schedule, the TANCET 2026 MBA Tentative allotment will be released today, August 6, 2026. The allotment for the general students is expected shortly. Once released, students can visit the candidate login and confirm the allotment status. Based on the confirmation, the provisional allotment result will be issued. It must be noted that the allotment of those who do not confirm will be cancelled.

TANCET MBA DAP Allotment - Click Here

Steps to Check TANCET MBA DAP Allotment PDF

The link for candidates to check the DAP allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates can download the PDF using the following steps