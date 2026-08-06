TANCET MBA Tentative Allotment Released, Confirm Allotment by August 7 on Candidate Login
TANCET MBA DAP tentative allotment result is now available on the official website. The general allotment result is expected shortly. Students allotted seats must confirm their allotment by August 7, 2026. The provisional allotment result will be announced on August 9, 2026.
TANCET MBA Tentative Allotment Result 2026: The Tentative allotment result for MBA DAP candidates has been issued online. Candidates who have applied under the category can visit the official website to check the allotment and confirm their allotment status.
As per the schedule, the TANCET 2026 MBA Tentative allotment will be released today, August 6, 2026. The allotment for the general students is expected shortly. Once released, students can visit the candidate login and confirm the allotment status. Based on the confirmation, the provisional allotment result will be issued. It must be noted that the allotment of those who do not confirm will be cancelled.
TANCET MBA DAP Allotment - Click Here
Steps to Check TANCET MBA DAP Allotment PDF
The link for candidates to check the DAP allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates can download the PDF using the following steps
Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET
Step 2: Click on MBA DAP allotment List link
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download for further reference
Candidates are required to visit the candidate login window to confirm their allotment status. Candidates must visit the login window and enter the email ID and password. Candidates can then check their allotment status and confirm their allotment. Once those candidates whose allotment is confirmed will be eligible for the provisional allotment result. Once the provisional allotment result is announced, students can report to the colleges for admission.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.