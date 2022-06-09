TANCET Result 2022 to be Declared Today at 10 AM, Download TANCET Scorecard at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET Result 2022 Today: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test - TANCET 2022 Result will be declared today. As per the official update, Anna University, which is in charge of holding the state-level PG courses, will be declaring the TANCET Result 2022 on 9th June 2022 at 10 AM. Like all other important aspects related to TANCET 2022 Exam, the declaration of result and release of the TANCET Scorecard will also be done online via the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the state-level entrance test will be able to check their TANCET 2022 Result online via the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. Post declaration, the below-given direct link to TANCET 2022 Result Page will also be activated, using which students will get quick and direct access to the TANCET 2022 Scorecard.

Check TANCET Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

TANCET Result 2022: Normalisation of Scores

According to the details shared by the Anna University officials, the TANCET 2022 Result will contain the score secured by the candidate in the written test held earlier. However, the TANCET 2022 scorecard will contain a normalized score which will be based on a common formula. Normalization of the TANCET 2022 score is done to allot scores to individual candidates at par and to remove any deviation across different disciplines and other factors. TANCET 2022 scores will be normalized based on the following formula:

Normalised Marks = 40 + (10/s) (r - m)

In the above formula, (m) stands for Mean, (s) stands for standard deviation (S) and (r) stands for Raw score.

How to check TANCET 2022 Result online?

As reported earlier, Anna University will be declaring the TANCET 2022 Scorecard online on its official website. To check and access their TANCET Result Scorecard, candidates will be required to log onto the candidate portal of the TANCET website. To do so, they will require their user ID and password which they had created during the registration process for TANCET 2022. Upon entering their credentials, TANCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen with the necessary information. From here, the TANCET Scorecard 2022 can be downloaded as a Softcopy or PDF copy. Alternatively, candidates can also download the TANCET 2022 Scorecards and take a printout of the same for future reference.

