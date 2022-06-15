TANCET Scorecard 2022: Anna University to release TANCET 2022 Scorecard at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2022 Scorecard: Following the release of the results, TANCET Scorecard 2022 will be released today. Anna University - the varsity in charge of holding the TANCET 2022 Exam, will issue official scorecards for the state-level PG entrance exam today. The scorecards being declared today are for the TANCET Result 2022 which were declared on 9th June 2022. In a few hours, candidates will be able to access and donwload TANCET Scorecard online via the official website or exam portal - tancet.annauniv.edu. Alternatively, to make access to the TANCET 2022 Scorecard easier, a direct link for the same will also be activated once the scorecard is made available on the website.

Download TANCET Scorecard 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download TANCET Scorecard 2022?

As reported earlier, the TANCET 2022 Scorecard for the candidates who have received their result on 9th June will be published today. Soon, candidates will be able to access TANCET Scorecard 202 online through the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. After logging onto the official website, candidates need to scroll to the bottom where the candidate login link is available. After clicking on it, on the next page, students need to enter their login credentials as asked on the website. Upon entering these details, the TANCET 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded in softcopy format.

What if TANCET 2022 Scorecard is withheld?

Candidates should note that in case they fall in the group of students for whom the TANCET 2022 Result has been withheld, they will need to reach out to the exam authority for clarifications. For a few students, TANCET 2022 scorecard will be withheld due to signature and photograph-related issues. Such candidates need to write to tancetau@gmail.com with their application number along with proper evidence. Any queries related to TANCET Scorecard 2022 will be entertained by Anna University only until the downloading deadline i.e., 30th June 2022.

