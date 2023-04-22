TANCET Scorecard 2023 Released, Know Steps to Download Here

TANCET Scorecard 2023 Released: As per the latest updates, Anna University has released the scorecard today i.e. April 22, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam must download the mark sheet on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu. They will have to enter the login credentials i.e. email ID and password to access the scorecard. Candidates can get the direct link to download the mark sheet below.

Updated as on April 22, 2023, at 11: 03 pm

TANCET Scorecard 2023: According to the schedule, Anna University will release the TANCET scorecard today i.e. April 22, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test will be able to download them on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu. They will have to enter their login credentials to access the scorecard.

Candidates must note that the last date to download the TANCET 2023 Scorecard is May 20, 2023. Afterward, no one shall be allowed to access it. Previously, the scorecard was scheduled to be released on April 20, 2023. However, the date had been postponed to April 22, 2023, i.e. today. Anna University released the TANCET result 2023 on April 14, 2023.

TANCET 2023 Important Dates

Particulars Dates Exam Date March 25 and 26, 2023 TANCET Result declaration April 14, 2023 Release of scorecard April 22, 2023, Last date to download score card May 20, 2023,

How to Download TANCET Scorecard 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their respective scorecards from today onwards. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCET 2023 scorecard link

Step 3: Enter the email ID and password

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

How to Make Corrections in TANCET 2023 Profile Data?

The authorities have informed that many students are approaching for minor corrections (Initials in Name, Spelling in Name, DOB, Gender, Community, Nativity). Hence, the students are informed to utilize the final opportunity given now to change/modify profile data by submitting the PROPER EVIDENCE to tanceeta@gmail.com.

Candidates must note that the profile data cannot be changed once the scorecard is downloaded.

