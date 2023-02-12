TBJEE 2023: Registration Window to Close Today, Apply at tbjee.nic.in

TBJEE 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will close the registration window for TJEE 2023 examinations today, February 12, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the TBJEE 2023 to get admission into various programmes like engineering, veterinary, fisheries, agriculture, paramedical, technological and other degree programmes can register by filling out the TBJEE 2033 application form through the official website- tbjee.nic.in.

As per the recent updates, the Tripura TJEE 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2023, tentatively.

Tripura TBJEE 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Tripura TBJEE 2023 Exam Fee

As per the official notification released on the official website, candidates who are appearing for the TBJEE 2023 are required to make the payment of the examination fee as per their category mentioned in the table given below.

Category Amount General Male Candidates Rs 550 SC/ST Male Candidates Rs 450 All Female and Below Poverty Line (BPL) male and female candidates Rs 350

What are the documents required for TBJEE 2023 Registration Process?

Candidates can go through the list of documents given below before applying for the Tripura TBJEE 2023.

Scanned copy of Candidates' photograph

Scanned copy of candidates' signature

Scanned copy of Below Poverty Line (BPL)/ Ration Card (If any)

Scanned copy of the Category certificate

Scanned copy of the PwD certificate from DDRC

Certificate from Rajya Sainik Board (If applicable)

How to register for TBJEE 2023?

Candidates appearing for the TBJEE 2023 can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process

Step 1: Visit TBJEE’s official website - tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply for TBJEE 2023 link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details i.e. Name, Email ID, Address

Step 4: Login by entering the registration number and password

Step 5: Now, fill out the TBJEE 2023 Registration form

Step 6: Upload all the valid documents as mentioned

Step 7: Go through the application form and then submit the TBJEE 2023 fees

Step 8: Submit the Tripura TBJEE 2023 form and download it for future reference

