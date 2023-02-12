    TBJEE 2023: Registration Window to Close Today, Apply at tbjee.nic.in

    TBJEE 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will close the registration window for TJEE 2023 exams today, February 12, 2023. Candidates yet to apply for TBJEE 2023 can register through the official website- tbjee.nic.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 12, 2023 11:25 IST
    TBJEE 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will close the registration window for TJEE 2023 examinations today, February 12, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the TBJEE 2023 to get admission into various programmes like engineering, veterinary, fisheries, agriculture, paramedical, technological and other degree programmes can register by filling out the TBJEE 2033 application form through the official website- tbjee.nic.in. 

    As per the recent updates, the Tripura TJEE 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2023, tentatively.

    Tripura TBJEE 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here) 

    Tripura TBJEE 2023 Exam Fee

    As per the official notification released on the official website, candidates who are appearing for the TBJEE 2023 are required to make the payment of the examination fee as per their category mentioned in the table given below.

    Category

    Amount

    General Male Candidates

    Rs 550

    SC/ST Male Candidates

    Rs 450

    All Female and Below Poverty Line (BPL) male and female candidates 

    Rs 350

    What are the documents required for TBJEE 2023 Registration Process?

    Candidates can go through the list of documents given below before applying for the Tripura TBJEE 2023.

    • Scanned copy of Candidates' photograph
    • Scanned copy of candidates' signature
    • Scanned copy of Below Poverty Line (BPL)/ Ration Card (If any)
    • Scanned copy of the Category certificate
    • Scanned copy of the PwD certificate from DDRC
    • Certificate from Rajya Sainik Board (If applicable)

    How to register for TBJEE 2023? 

    Candidates appearing for the TBJEE 2023 can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process

    • Step 1: Visit TBJEE’s official website  - tbjee.nic.in
    • Step 2: Click on the Apply for TBJEE 2023 link available on the screen
    • Step 3: Enter all the required details i.e. Name, Email ID, Address 
    • Step 4: Login by entering the registration number and password
    • Step 5: Now, fill out the TBJEE 2023 Registration form 
    • Step 6: Upload all the valid documents as mentioned
    • Step 7: Go through the application form and then submit the TBJEE 2023 fees
    • Step 8: Submit the Tripura TBJEE 2023 form and download it for future reference

