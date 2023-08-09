TBJEE Seat Allotment 2023 Result Out on tbjee.nic.in, Download PDF Here

TBJEE Seat Allotment 2023 Result: Tripura Joint Entrance Examination, TJEE seat allotment result has been declared. Candidates who participated in the round 1 counselling process can check out the results on the official website: tbjee.nic.in. The TJEE 1st Round PCM Seat Allotment 2023 is available in PDF format.

Candidates must note that TBJEE Seat Allotment 2023 has been prepared on the basis of the candidate’s rank, preferences, and seat availability. Shortlisted candidates must pay the required fee before the last date. If candidates do not confirm their acceptance before the closing date, then their reservation will be revoked. If the candidate wants to withdraw the reservation and apply for the next round, they have only 7 days.

How to Check TBJEE Seat Allotment 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below instructions to check the allocation of seats:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 1st Round PCM Seat Allotment 2023

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Press Ctrl+F to search for the name

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future references

Details Mentioned on TBJEE Seat Allotment 2023 Result

Check out the mandatory information below:

Merit Rank

Roll No

Registration

ID User Name Apply Group

Candidate category and sub-category

Allotted

Course

Allotted

Institute

Allotted category and sub-category

Choice No

The authorities are likely to organise another round of TJEE counselling in 2023. The information regarding the second round of TJEE counselling 2023 is expected to be made available soon on the Internet. TJEE counselling is conducted every year to select candidates for admission in the BTech courses provided by the institutes in the state.

