TBSE ‘Bochor Bachao’ Results Announced, Check Class 10, 12 Pass Percentage And Details Here

TBSE Bochor Bachao Exam Result 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the results of the TBSE Bochor Bachao (Save a Year) exams. The candidates who have appeared for the class 10 and 12 exams conducted this year can check their results via their respective schools.

According to data available, this year the pass percentage of class 10 students was 61% while the pass percent of class 12 students is 82%.

TBSE Board President Dhananjoy Sanchoundhury when speaking to the media at the board headquarters stated that a total of 3,797 students appeared for the class 10 exams out of which 2,343 students qualified for higher education. A total of 4,186 students appeared for the class 12 exams from which 3,434 students cleared the exams.

The board president stated that the results of TBSE Bochor Bachao exams were announced on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Although 4,258 class 10 students registered for the exams only 3,797 students appeared. The total registrations of class 12 students was 4,403.

TBSE Bochor Bachao Exam 2023 - Statistics

Particulars Details Class 10 students registered 4,258 Class 12 registered 4,403 Total class 10 students appeared 3,797 Total class 12 students appeared 4,186 Class 10 students passed 2,343 Class 12 students passed 3,434

The board president further stated that students who were unable to clear the exams could appear for the dame next year. He also stated that the headmaster or any other representative from the schools should visit the TBSE office on September 4, 2023, with the old marksheets of the students to get the new ones to be distributed to the students who appeared for the exam.

Tripura board launched the Bochor Bachao scheme in 2020 allowing students who failed the board exams in two subjects despite scoring an aggregate of 150 marks to appear for the retest and improve their scores.

Also Read: DU UG Sports supernumerary quota round 2 allotment list 2023 today at admission.uod.ac.in





