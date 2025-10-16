Telangana AYUSH PG 2025 Registration begins Today at tsmdayush.tsche.in; Check Steps to Register and Details Here

Key Points
- Telangana AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 registration started today, October 16, 2025 at 6 AM.
- Interested candidates can register online at tsmdayush.tsche.in.
- The registration window will close on October 21, 2025 at 6 PM.
Telangana AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University Of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has started the Telangana Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Postgraduate (PG) Counselling 2025 Registration today, October 16, 2025, 6 AM onwards. Candidates who are eligible and interested for admission to MD programmes in AYSUH must register online till October 21, 2025 till 6 PM. Students will need to visit the official website to apply online at tsmdayush.tsche.in. KNRUHS will publish a provisional merit list, followed by a document verification process and the allocation of seats. Admissions will be based on the merit, reservation criteria, and government regulations.
Telangana AYUSH PG 2025 Key Highlights
The following table crries the important information of Telangana AYUSH PG 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Telangana AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Registration
|
Board name
|
Kaloji Narayana Rao University Of Health Sciences (KNRUHS
|
Official website
|
tsmdayush.tsche.in
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Stream
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Programmes
|
Doctor of Medicine (MD) in AYUSH
|
Registration dates
|
October 16 - 21, 2025
How to Register for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at tspgmed.tsche.in
- Under ‘On Line Application’, click on ‘Candidate Registration’
- Enter your following details:
- NEET Roll No
- NEET Rank
- Date of Birth
- Mobile Number
- Caste Category
- Solve the captcha code and press on ‘Validate’
- Provide your details and upload necessary document copies
- Pay the online application fee according to your category
- Carefully submit the form and download the confirmation page
Related Stories
DIRECT LINK - Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration
KNRUHS AYUSH PG 2025 Counselling Fees
Candidates will need to pay the online registration fee in order to apply for the counseling, as mentioned below category-wise:
|
Category
|
Registration Fee (INR)
|
University Fee (to be paid before downloading seat allotment order)
|
15000
|
Open and Backward
|
4000
|
SC/ST
|
3000
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation