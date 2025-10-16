Telangana AYUSH PG 2025 Registration begins Today at tsmdayush.tsche.in; Check Steps to Register and Details Here

Telangana AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University Of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has started the Telangana Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Postgraduate (PG) Counselling 2025 Registration today, October 16, 2025, 6 AM onwards. Candidates who are eligible and interested for admission to MD programmes in AYSUH must register online till October 21, 2025 till 6 PM. Students will need to visit the official website to apply online at tsmdayush.tsche.in. KNRUHS will publish a provisional merit list, followed by a document verification process and the allocation of seats. Admissions will be based on the merit, reservation criteria, and government regulations.

Telangana AYUSH PG 2025 Key Highlights

The following table crries the important information of Telangana AYUSH PG 2025: