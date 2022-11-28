Telangana CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Admission Reporting To End On Nov 30, Get Details Here

CPGET 2022: Osmania University has started the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 phase 2 reporting to the allotted institutes. Candidates need to report to the CPGET allotted college along with original certificates, the fee paid challan and the allotment letter. The respective colleges will then evaluate the candidates' original documents and approve the admission.

The Telangana CPGET round 2 reporting will end on November 30, 2022. Once the reporting process is over candidates will get their CPGET allotment order at the college. Candidates who are yet to go for report must download the Telangana CPGET seat allotment letter on the official website- cpget.ouadmissions.com.

How To Check Telangana CPGET 2022 Seat Allotment Result?

After the CPGET 2022 seat allotment result, selected candidates need to pay the fee and download the joining report. Candidates can report to the respective colleges from November 26 to 30, 2022. The Osmania University, Hyderabad declared the CPGET 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result on November 25. All the candidates who have registered can check their CPGET seat allotment result 2022 by following the steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com

2nd Step - On the home page, click on the - Second Phase Provisional Seat Allotment 2022 link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the login credentials and submit the same.

The CPGET provisional seat allotment list will appear on the screen.

Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022

The CPGET is a state-level exam conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG courses, PG Diploma courses and five years Integrated Programmes offered by Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. This year, the CPGET 2022 phase 2 registration process started on November 14 and concluded on November 17. The exercise of web options by the candidates was available from November 19 to 21.

