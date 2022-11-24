Telangana CPGET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for 2nd Phase Tomorrow, Check Provisional List at cpget.ouadmissions.com

Telangana CPGET Seat Allotment 2022: As per the dates released, Osmania University will release the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) provisional seat allotment result 2022 for phase 2 tomorrow - November 25. Candidates will be able to check the CPGET seat allotment letter 2022 at cpget.ouadmissions.com. They will have to use their login credentials to download the provisional CPGET seat allotment result 2022.

All the shortlisted candidates will have to report to their respective colleges from November 26 to 30. The allotted college will then verify the original documents of the candidates and approve their seats. Further, they will have to pay the fees for confirmation.

CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Dates

Events Dates CPGET seat allotment list for phase 2 November 25, 2022 Reporting to the respective colleges by the candidates November 26 to 30, 2022

How To Check Telangana CPGET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for 2nd Phase?

Osmania University will release the seat allotment list for phase 2 in online mode. All the candidates who have registered can check their CPGET seat allotment result 2022 by following the steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com

2nd Step - On the home page, click on the - Second Phase Provisional Seat Allotment 2022 link (tomorrow).

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the login credentials and submit the same.

The CPGET provisional seat allotment list will appear on the screen.

Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET)

Osmania University conducts CPGET entrance exam for the candidates to get admission in any of these seven different PG courses at participating institutes through the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test 2022. Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palalmuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahan University, JNTUH, Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam are among the universities participating in CPGET.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Know List of Top NITs in India, Check List Here