Telangana Govt. Launches 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' for Students; Check Details

Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme: The Telangana government has recently introduced the ‘’Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme’’ with the objective of feeding over 23 lac govt school students. Telangana Ministers have launched the scheme at various locations. Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries stated that the scheme will be rolled out across 27, 147 government schools in the state. Check out the complete article to know details about the scheme.

Telangana Breakfast Scheme: ‘Food is Nutritious and Tasty’

He also said that the breakfast is very nutritious as well as tasty. He has asked the officials to make sure that the quality of food is properly maintained and random samples are sent for testing to ensure food standards.

Like this, the Tamil Nadu govt is implementing a scheme for class 1st to 5th children though Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao was willing to extend the scheme to Class 10 students.

The State Government had previously decided to introduce the scheme for classes 1 to 10 children starting from October 24, 2023. But the launch has been advanced and the yojana is now applicable to all students from govt and local bodies’ schools (all working days), according to a government order.

Why Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme?

This scheme has been initiated in order to uplift/maintain the nutritional status of school-goers. It will also reduce the burden on working mothers as they have to wake up early to prepare food and leave for work.

