Telangana Introduces New Cross-Evaluation System for Class 10 Students

The Telangana State Education Department has introduced a new cross-evaluation system for Class 10 students. The new evaluation process is being introduced to assess the academic standards of students in government schools.

As per reports, in the new system, the answer sheets of SA 1 and SA 2 exams of students from classes 1 to 9 and the answer sheets of SA 1 exams of class 10 students will be marked by teachers from other schools.

As per the earlier system, the answer sheets of students were marked by teachers from their own schools. The new evaluation system aims to impartially shape the talent of students and increase transparency in evaluation.

The state education department has also made it clear that along with increasing accountability among teachers, the true capabilities of students will also be brought forward.