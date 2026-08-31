Telangana Introduces New Cross-Evaluation System for Class 10 Students
Telangana introduces a new cross-evaluation system for students from class 10. Answer sheets are to be evaluated by teachers from different schools.
The Telangana State Education Department has introduced a new cross-evaluation system for Class 10 students. The new evaluation process is being introduced to assess the academic standards of students in government schools.
As per reports, in the new system, the answer sheets of SA 1 and SA 2 exams of students from classes 1 to 9 and the answer sheets of SA 1 exams of class 10 students will be marked by teachers from other schools.
As per the earlier system, the answer sheets of students were marked by teachers from their own schools. The new evaluation system aims to impartially shape the talent of students and increase transparency in evaluation.
The state education department has also made it clear that along with increasing accountability among teachers, the true capabilities of students will also be brought forward.
Special Assessment Centres to be Prepared
In order to implement the new policy, authorities have issued orders to set up special evaluation centres in each mandal centre. All centres will function under the direct supervision of the mandal education officers in a very strict environment, as per reports.
Teachers from different schools will be assigned to the centres, and the evaluation process of the answer sheets will be completed. The difference in marks will be completely eliminated due to the marking of papers by their own teachers, which will also make it possible to know exactly at what level each student is. The results will be helpful in identifying the strengths and weaknesses of students and conducting special classes.
The new decision will also be a major turning point in providing quality education to children studying in government schools and also bringing in transparency in the evaluation process. The cross-evaluation system will help in identifying students who are truly talented without any bias.
Based on the results of the exams, the backwards students will be identified, and appropriate remedial classes will also be conducted. Through these reforms, the academic performance in government schools will also improve rapidly.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.