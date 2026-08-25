Telangana NEET Merit List 2026 Released by KNRUHS; Download PDF at tsmedadm.tsche.in

Telangana NEET Merit List 2026: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, has officially released the provisional merit list of Telangana NEET UG 2026 for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses under the Competent Authority Quota. Those candidates who have done their online registration and document verification will be able to check their state ranks and merits through the following official admission websites: tsmedadm.tsche.in and knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The provisionally released rank list is helpful in verifying various details related to personal and academic performance of aspirants, which includes NEET AIR, score, category, gender, and local domicile.

In addition, KNRUHS has provided the list of ineligible candidates along with the main provisionally released list. For ensuring transparency in state admissions, a special window for the purpose of grievance redressal was initiated by the university. All registered candidates, if they come across any discrepancy in their recorded marks, local reservation, or category or in case their name appears in the list of ineligible candidates, then they can submit their formal objection at knrugadmission@gmail.com along with supporting documents before 12:00 PM of August 26, 2026.