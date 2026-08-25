Telangana NEET Merit List 2026 Released by KNRUHS; Download PDF at tsmedadm.tsche.in
Telangana NEET Merit List 2026: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) released the provisional merit list for Telangana NEET UG 2026 admissions into MBBS and BDS courses under the Competent Authority Quota. Available on tsmedadm.tsche.in and knruhs.telangana.gov.in, the document lists valid applicants alongside ineligible candidates. Discrepancy grievances can be emailed by August 26, 2026.
Telangana NEET Merit List 2026: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, has officially released the provisional merit list of Telangana NEET UG 2026 for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses under the Competent Authority Quota. Those candidates who have done their online registration and document verification will be able to check their state ranks and merits through the following official admission websites: tsmedadm.tsche.in and knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The provisionally released rank list is helpful in verifying various details related to personal and academic performance of aspirants, which includes NEET AIR, score, category, gender, and local domicile.
In addition, KNRUHS has provided the list of ineligible candidates along with the main provisionally released list. For ensuring transparency in state admissions, a special window for the purpose of grievance redressal was initiated by the university. All registered candidates, if they come across any discrepancy in their recorded marks, local reservation, or category or in case their name appears in the list of ineligible candidates, then they can submit their formal objection at knrugadmission@gmail.com along with supporting documents before 12:00 PM of August 26, 2026.
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Admit Card LIVE at natboard.edu.in; Release Date and Time, How to Download, Exam Day Checklist
How to check the Telangana NEET Merit List 2026?
To check the Telangana NEET Merit List 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Directly go to tsmedadm.tsche.in or knruhs.telangana.gov.in through your web browser.
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Look for the Notifications or Admissions section in the homepage and click on it.
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Select the link that says TS NEET UG 2026 Provisional Merit List of Provisionally Verified Candidates.
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Download the released merit list in pdf form and save it in your device.
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Use Ctrl + F (mobile users can use the Search option) to search by your NEET Roll Number or Name.
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Check your recorded State Merit Rank, NEET Score, Local Status, and Category.
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026: Eligibility Criteria
The candidates are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria for the Telangana NEET UG Counseling 2026 given below:
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The candidates who qualified NEET UG 2026 exam through cut-off marks or higher should apply for the Competent Authority Quota seats.
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The candidate applying for the UG programs like MBBS, BDS in Competent Authority Quota should be the Indian Nationals, Person of Indian Origin or Overseas Citizen of India card holder.
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The candidate should have completed 17 years of age by December 31, 2026.
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The candidate should have passed 10+2 or equivalent with subjects such as Chemistry, Physics, Biology (Botany, Zoology), Biotechnology, and English.
Also Check:
KCET Second Round Seat Allotment 2026 (OUT): Check Round 2 Final Seat Allotment at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
HP Board Registration 2026 Begins for Classes 9 and 11, Apply by October 15 with Rs 200 Fee
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.