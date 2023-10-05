Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

Telangana NEET PG Counselling Mop-Up Round: KNR University of Health Sciences, Warangal will close the Telangana NEET PG counselling mop-up round web options window today. According to the official notification, candidates were given a days time from October 4 to October 5, 2023, to enter the choices for the allotment process. The link for students to enter the choices for the seat allotment will be available until 4 p.m. today.

Those candidates unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds and those whose names are displayed in the Provisional final merit list can complete the Telangana NEET PG counselling web options entry process for the mop-up round counselling.

Telangana NEET PG counselling mop-up round web options entry window is available on the official counselling portal - tspgmed.tsche.in. Candidates participating in the NEET PG counselling round can also complete the web option entry through the link given here.

Telangana NEET PG Counselling Mop-Up Round Web Options - Click Here

Telangana NEET PG Mop-Up Round Web Options Entry Process

Candidates eligible to apply for the Telangana NEET PG counselling mop-up round can follow the steps given below to enter the choices for allotment

Step 1: Visit the Telangana NEET PG counselling official website

Step 2: Click on the PG counselling link and visit the web options link

Step 3: Read through the instructions carefully

Step 4: Enter the roll number, rank, mobile number, and registration number

Step 5: The web options window will be displayed

Step 6: Enter the choices and save the options

Candidates must note that there is no limit to choices in the Telangana NEET PG counselling web-options entry process. Candidates can enter the choices for any number of subjects and colleges they are eligible for.

