Telangana NEET UG 2026 Web Options Link Activated @tsmedadm.tsche.in; Download Seat Matrix PDF & Check Phase 1 Schedule
Telangana NEET UG: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has activated the Phase 1 web options facility for Telangana NEET UG 2026 at tsmedadm.tsche.in. Eligible merit-listed candidates can fill MBBS/BDS preferences from August 29 to September 1, 2026. Phase 1 choice locking is mandatory to remain eligible for subsequent rounds.
Telangana NEET UG: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has launched the web options facility for Phase 1 of Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026 through its portal tsmedadm.tsche.in. Candidates whose names are listed in the final merit list have been given the opportunity to fill in their preferences for MBBS and BDS courses in competent authority quota seats in government and private institutions. The choice-filling process started from 06:00 AM on 29th August 2026 and will end at 12:00 noon on 1st September 2026.
Candidates are required to log into the website by using their NEET roll number, registration number and rank to choose colleges. According to the announcement released by KNRUHS, candidates will have to lock their choices during the process of Phase 1 or else they will not be able to exercise web options in the next counselling rounds due to seat blocking. In addition to the choice filling website, the university has uploaded the seat matrix PDF on its website knruhs.telangana.gov.in.
Telangana NEET UG 2026: Important Dates for Phase 1 Web Options
Below are the important dates for the Telangana NEET UG 2026:
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Event
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Date
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Web Options Entry Window Starts
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August 29, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Web Options
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September 1, 2026
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Seat Matrix PDF Download
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Live on Official Portal
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Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result
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To be notified post-choice locking
How to Check Telangana NEET UG 2026 Seat Matrix PDF and Fill Web Options
To check the Telangana NEET UG 2026 seat matrix PDF and fill web options follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official TS NEET Admission website tsmedadm.tsche.in.
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On the TS NEET admission website, click on “Seat Matrix for MBBS/BDS Admissions 2026” from the notification section for category-wise and college-wise seat matrix.
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On the website, click on “Web Options Entry”, and login using your NEET Roll Number, Rank, Registration Number, and Password.
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Make sure to select the desired colleges in your order of preference for medicine and dentistry.
Telangana NEET UG 2026: Documents Required
Candidates must keep physical copies ready for reporting post-seat allocation:
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NEET UG 2026 Scorecard and Admit Card Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Intermediate)
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Marks Memos
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Study Certificates (Class 6 to Intermediate)
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Transfer Certificate (TC) and Domicile Certificate
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Caste / EWS / Minority Certificate (if applicable)
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Government-issued Photo Identity Proof
Also Read:
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out Today; Direct Download Link
Bihar Drops 'Fail' From Class 10 & 12 Marksheets; Replaces It With 'Eligible for Skill Training'
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.