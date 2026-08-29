Telangana NEET UG 2026 Web Options Link Activated @tsmedadm.tsche.in; Download Seat Matrix PDF & Check Phase 1 Schedule

Telangana NEET UG: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has launched the web options facility for Phase 1 of Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026 through its portal tsmedadm.tsche.in. Candidates whose names are listed in the final merit list have been given the opportunity to fill in their preferences for MBBS and BDS courses in competent authority quota seats in government and private institutions. The choice-filling process started from 06:00 AM on 29th August 2026 and will end at 12:00 noon on 1st September 2026.

Candidates are required to log into the website by using their NEET roll number, registration number and rank to choose colleges. According to the announcement released by KNRUHS, candidates will have to lock their choices during the process of Phase 1 or else they will not be able to exercise web options in the next counselling rounds due to seat blocking. In addition to the choice filling website, the university has uploaded the seat matrix PDF on its website knruhs.telangana.gov.in.