Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Begin at tsmedadm.tsche.in, Get Direct Link Here

Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration process has commenced on the official website today - October 11, 2022, onwards. Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) will be conducting the counselling procedure for admissions to the MBBS, and BDS courses offered in the medical colleges in the state. The last date for students to register for Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling is October 18, 2022.

Students who have cleared the NEET UG 2022 exams and are eligible for the counselling procedure can visit the official website to apply for the state counselling procedure. Candidates can register for the counselling through the link on the website tsmedadm.tsche.in.

To participate in the Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling process, students are first required to visit the website and register through the registration link given. After completing the registrations candidates will be able to complete the choice filling and complete the application process.

Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations - Click Here

KNRUHS is conducting the counselling procedure for the 85% state quota seats offered in the colleges in the state. The counselling allotment will be conducted based on the choices entered and the merit rank secured by students in the NEET UG 2022 exams.

Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations

The Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration process will be conducted in online mode. To complete the counselling registrations for round 1 candidates are required to visit the website and enter all the required details in the registration link given.

Telangana NEET UG 2022 Choice Filling

The Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Choice filling procedure will be available after the registrations. In the choice-filling process candidates are required to enter the course and college of their choice for the allotment.

