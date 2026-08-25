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Telangana School Holidays in August 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 17:38 IST

Schools and other educational institutions might be closed for the month of August 2026 due to the ongoing monsoon. Students and their guardians/parents can check the following article to know the state-wsie and region-wise school holidays to prepare for the month accordingly.

Telangana School Holidays in August 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
Telangana School Holidays in August 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
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Telangana School Holidays in August 2026: With the drizzly environment all across India, schools and other educational institutions might be closed for the month of August 2026. The State Government directs that all offices under the State Government shall remain closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays in all the months during the year 2026. Students and their guardians/parents can check the following article to know the state-wsie and region-wise school holidays to prepare for the month accordingly. 

General Holidays in Telangana for August 2026

The Government of Telangana will observe the following dates as General Holidays by all the State Government Offices including the days for occasions/festivals, which fall on Sundays and also notify Optional Holidays for State Government offices as shown in THE following table including the days for occasions/festivals which are falling on Sunday: 

OCCASION/FESTIVAL

DATE

DAY

SAKA-ERA

BONALU

August 10, 2026

MONDAY

SRAVANA 19-1948

INDEPENDENCE DAY

August 15, 2026

SATURDAY

SRAVANA 24-1948

EID MILADUN NABI

August 26, 2026

WEDNESDAY

BHADRA 4-1948

Optional Holidays in Telangana for August 2026

Candidates can check the following table to know the optional and regional holidays for the month of August 2026: 

OCCASION/FESTIVAL

DATE

DAY

SAKA-ERA

ARBAYEEN

August 4, 2026

TUESDAY

SRAVANA 13-1948

PARSI NEW YEAR'S DAY

August 15, 2026

SATURDAY

SRAVANA 24-1948

VARALAKSHMI VRATHAM

August 21, 2026

FRIDAY

SRAVANA 30-1948

SRAVANA PURNIMA/RAKHI PURNIMA

August 28, 2026

FRIDAY

BHADRA 6-1948

Students are advised to coordinate with the regional government offices and their respective school authorities for local and immediate intimation. 

Also Read: ICSI CS June 2026: Verification of Marks Window Opens August 26 at icsi.edu, Apply Till September 12

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 17:38 IST

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