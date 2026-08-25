Telangana School Holidays in August 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates

Telangana School Holidays in August 2026: With the drizzly environment all across India, schools and other educational institutions might be closed for the month of August 2026. The State Government directs that all offices under the State Government shall remain closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays in all the months during the year 2026. Students and their guardians/parents can check the following article to know the state-wsie and region-wise school holidays to prepare for the month accordingly.

General Holidays in Telangana for August 2026

The Government of Telangana will observe the following dates as General Holidays by all the State Government Offices including the days for occasions/festivals, which fall on Sundays and also notify Optional Holidays for State Government offices as shown in THE following table including the days for occasions/festivals which are falling on Sunday: