Telangana School Holidays in August 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
Schools and other educational institutions might be closed for the month of August 2026 due to the ongoing monsoon. Students and their guardians/parents can check the following article to know the state-wsie and region-wise school holidays to prepare for the month accordingly.
Telangana School Holidays in August 2026: With the drizzly environment all across India, schools and other educational institutions might be closed for the month of August 2026. The State Government directs that all offices under the State Government shall remain closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays in all the months during the year 2026. Students and their guardians/parents can check the following article to know the state-wsie and region-wise school holidays to prepare for the month accordingly.
General Holidays in Telangana for August 2026
The Government of Telangana will observe the following dates as General Holidays by all the State Government Offices including the days for occasions/festivals, which fall on Sundays and also notify Optional Holidays for State Government offices as shown in THE following table including the days for occasions/festivals which are falling on Sunday:
|
OCCASION/FESTIVAL
|
DATE
|
DAY
|
SAKA-ERA
|
BONALU
|
August 10, 2026
|
MONDAY
|
SRAVANA 19-1948
|
INDEPENDENCE DAY
|
August 15, 2026
|
SATURDAY
|
SRAVANA 24-1948
|
EID MILADUN NABI
|
August 26, 2026
|
WEDNESDAY
|
BHADRA 4-1948
Optional Holidays in Telangana for August 2026
Candidates can check the following table to know the optional and regional holidays for the month of August 2026:
|
OCCASION/FESTIVAL
|
DATE
|
DAY
|
SAKA-ERA
|
ARBAYEEN
|
August 4, 2026
|
TUESDAY
|
SRAVANA 13-1948
|
PARSI NEW YEAR'S DAY
|
August 15, 2026
|
SATURDAY
|
SRAVANA 24-1948
|
VARALAKSHMI VRATHAM
|
August 21, 2026
|
FRIDAY
|
SRAVANA 30-1948
|
SRAVANA PURNIMA/RAKHI PURNIMA
|
August 28, 2026
|
FRIDAY
|
BHADRA 6-1948
Students are advised to coordinate with the regional government offices and their respective school authorities for local and immediate intimation.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.