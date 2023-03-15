Telangana School Timings Revised, Classes To Continue Till Half-day

Telangana School Timings: As per the latest updates, the Director of School Education, Telangana has issued a notice regarding the change in school timings. As per the official notice, only half-day classes will be conducted from now onwards. The Telangana School Timings will be 8.00 am to 12.30 pm. Moreover, the mid-day meals will be provided to the students at 12.30 pm. This notice is applicable to all government, aided, private schools, primary, upper primary, and high schools.

The revised school timings will be effective from March 15, 2023, till the end of this academic session i.e. April 24, 2023. However, remedial classes for Telangana Class 10th students (TS SSC) will continue as per the schedule. The TS SSC Exams 2023 will start in April. The special classes are held for students as per their requirements.

During the TS SSC 2023 Examinations, the schools that are also testing centres will run from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. However, it must be noted that this only applies during the time of the Class 10 Board Examinations. Until then, all schools are required to follow the set timings from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm

TS SSC 2023 Exams

As per the schedule, TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year 2023 examinations have been started today in the state. The TS SSC 2023 or Telangana Class 10th Board Exams will commence on April 3, 2023. The authorities will conclude the Telangana Class 10 board exams on April 13, 2023.

The TS SSC 2023 exam will start with language papers- First Language paper (Group - A), First Language paper 1 (Composite Course), First Language paper 2 (Composite Course), and ends with OSSC Main Language Paper - II (Sanskrit & Arabic). Students who are going to appear in the Class 10th exams can check out the entire timetable on the official website i.e.bse.telangana.gov.in

