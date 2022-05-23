Telangana State, TS SSC Exams 2022 Today: Download Hall Ticket, Know Exam-day Guidelines Here

Telangana State, TS SSC Exams 2022 Begins: As per the official date sheet released by the TSBIE, the Telangana Class 10 Exam 2022 will begin today. Yes, the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TBBSE) is all set to begin the annual TS SSC Exam 2022 for Class 10 students from today - to 23rd May 2022. The Telangana Board Class 10 Exam 2022 begins today and will continue until 1st June 2022 when the final paper for Class 10 exams will be held.

Before the start of the TS SSC Exam 2022, the board had released the exam hall tickets for Class 10 students on 12th May 2022. The exams beginning today are scheduled to be held in the morning shift starting from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. The first paper for the students appearing for Telangana SSC Exam 2022 is First Language Papers.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Download

As reported earlier, the Telangana SSC Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from today. As part of the preparation process for the Class 10 Board Exams, the BSE, Telangana released the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022 for Class 10 students on 12th May. The hall tickets were made available to the students via the official website and students can download the same by logging onto the exam portal - bse.telangana.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link is also provided below:

Download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS SSC Exam 2022 Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions

Telangana SSC Exam 2022 is being held in offline mode even as the COVID-19 threat continues to be a major concern for students and parents. To address these concerns and ensure smooth conduct of the TS Class 10 Board Exam 2022, the Telangana Board has issued some important exam-day instructions that are to be followed by the students. The key among them are listed below:

Hall Tickets Mandatory: TS SSC Exam 2022 Hall Ticket is a mandatory document without which students will not be allowed to enter their exam hall. Therefore, students are advised to access and download their hall tickets for the Class 10 Board Exams before the exam day.

Reporting Time: With the TS SSC Exam 2022 starting at 9:30 AM, students are advised to report to their respective exam centres at least an hour before the exam. Students should try and reach their designated exam centres by 8:30 to avoid any last-minute rush.

COVID-19 Appropriate behaviour: With COVID-19 being a major concern, students appearing for the TS SSC Exam 2022 have been directed to follow COVID appropriate behaviour at the exam centre. In line with this, students are advised to wear face masks at all times while at the exam centre. Along similar lines, students are also required to main social distancing, both, inside and outside the exam hall during the exam period.

Things Allowed in Exam Hall: Students must carry their stationery items, including pens, pencils and other materials that they might need for the exam. No sharing of stationery items will be allowed at the exam centre. On similar lines, students are also allowed to carry a transparent water bottle and a small bottle of hand sanitiser to the exam hall.

Electronic Gadgets Banned: Any kind of electronic gadget is banned from the exam centre. Therefore, students are advised not to carry smartphones, feature phones, smartwatches, fitness bands and Bluetooth headsets or any other electronic devices to the exam hall.

Also Read: Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released