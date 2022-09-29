Telangana TS ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Final Phase To Release Today at tsecet.nic.in

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 (Today): Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the provisional Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 final seat allotment result today on 29th September 2022. Candidates who have registered for the final round of counselling can check the TS ECET seat allotment results at tsecet.nic.in. They will have to use their application number and date of birth to download the TS ECET final phase seat allotment result 2022.

Once the TS ECET 2022 final phase provisional seat allotment result is released, the candidates have to exercise the self-reporting and pay the fees online from 29th September to 7th October 2022. Further, the reporting at the allotted colleges will begin on 30th September 2022.

TS ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How To Check TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Final Phase?

To check the Telangana ECET seat allotment result 2022, candidates will have to go to the official website - tsecet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the - TS ECET Seat Allotment Result and enter the login details - application number and date of birth. The Telangana TS ECET seat allotment result will appear on the screen. Download the same and save it for future reference.

What After the Release of TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Final Phase?

After the announcement of the Telangana ECET seat allotment result, candidates have to pay the tuition fees and self-report for admission in online mode from 29th September to 7th October 2022. The reporting at the allotted college will be done from 30th September to 10th October 2022. In case the candidate could not pay the specified tuition fee by the deadline, then the provisional allotted seat automatically will be cancelled. Further, candidates will not be able to proclaim on the provisionally allotted TS ECET seat.

What Documents are required for verification after TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022?

All the candidates whose names will be in the provisional final phase allotment list will have to report to the allotted college. They need to carry original as well as photocopy of the specified documents. Some of the documents are - TS ECET scorecard, admit card, TS ECET provisional allotment list, class 10th/12th certificated and marksheets, Caste, PwD, Domicile certificate (if applicable).