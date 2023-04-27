TS Inter Results 2023 Expected Soon, Results to be declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2023: With the announcement of the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results, the Telangana board is expected to announce the TS Inter 2023 results soon. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the Inter exam results this week or by the first week of May 2023. An official confirmation regarding the TS inter results date will be issued by the board officials soon.

This year Telangana board conducted the intermediate 1st and 2nd-year exams from March 15 to April 4, 2023. Approximately 9.4 lakh students appeared for the TSBIE Inter exams this year. Out of this, 4.8 lakh students appeared for the 1st year exams while 4.6 lakh appeared for the 2nd year exams.

To check the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results candidates are required to enter their hall ticket number in the link provided - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students must also note that an alternate link for them to check their intermediate results will also be available here as and when the result announcement is made.

TS Inter Result 2023 Schedule

Telangana inter result 2023 are expected to be announced in the coming week. Students eagerly waiting for the announcement of the inter results can check the tentative schedule and other details here.

Particulars Dates TS Inter 1st year exam March 15 to April 3, 2023 TS Intermediate 1st Year Results 2023 April last week TS Inter 2nd year exam March 16 to April 4, 2023 TS Intermediate 2nd Year Results 2023 April last week

TS 2023 Inter Results: Minimum Passing Marks

To qualify the TS Inter exams, candidates need to score the minimum required marks. According to the marking scheme followed, candidates are required to score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and overall. Those unable to score the minimum marks can appear for the supplementary exams.

Documents Required to Check TSBIE Inter Results 2023

The Telangana intermediate results are expected to be declared in the coming days. To check the inter results, students are required to keep ready with them their exam hall tickets. The hall ticket number mentioned has to be entered in the result link for students to check their inter results.

Telangana board announced the inter 1st and 2nd-year results on the same day. Following the previous trends, it is expected that the same will be followed this year.

Also Read: TS Inter Result 2023 Date and Time: Check 1st, 2nd Year Latest News and Updates Here