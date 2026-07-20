Tezpur University CUET UG Counselling Registration 2026 Last Date Today; Apply now at tezucuet.samarth.edu.in

Tezpur University Counselling 2026: The last date to apply for Central University of Tezpur Counselling registration is today i.e July 20, 2026. Candidates still have the time till today to submit their applications by visiting the official website at tezucuet.samarth.edu.in. After the registration window closes no fresh applicants will be accepted. Candidates are advised to complete the counselling registration process as early as possible to avoid any last minute issues. Read the article to know more details.

Steps to Fill Tezpur University CUET Admission Form 2026?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete their counselling registration process online.