Tezpur University CUET UG Counselling Registration 2026 Last Date Today; Apply now at tezucuet.samarth.edu.in
Tezpur University will close the counselling registration on July 20, 2026. Eligible students must visit the Tezpur Samarth portal and complete their registration for counselling using their CUET scores. Read the article to know further details.
Tezpur University Counselling 2026: The last date to apply for Central University of Tezpur Counselling registration is today i.e July 20, 2026. Candidates still have the time till today to submit their applications by visiting the official website at tezucuet.samarth.edu.in. After the registration window closes no fresh applicants will be accepted. Candidates are advised to complete the counselling registration process as early as possible to avoid any last minute issues. Read the article to know more details.
Steps to Fill Tezpur University CUET Admission Form 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete their counselling registration process online.
- Visit the Tezpur University Samarth Portal at tezucuet.samarth.edu.in
- On the homepage click on New Registration
- A new window will appear
- Enter your Name, CUET Application Number, Roll Number, DOB, email Id and Mobile Number and captcha code
- Click on Register Button given below
- Then login using your CUET Application Number and Password
- Fill in the required details and upload important documents
- Pay the counselling fee
- Download the confirmation page and keep it for future use
Direct Link to Fill Tezpur University CUET Admission Form 2026
Documents Needed for Tezpur University Physical Verification
Those candidates who have been selected as per the CUET Merit List are supposed to provide the important documents listed below for physical verification.
- Class 10th Marksheet and Certificate
- Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate
- Seat allotment letter and Fee Receipt
- CUET Scorecard
- CUET Hall Ticket
- Age Proof
- Medical Certificate
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Gap Certificate (if applicable)
- Character Certificate
- Migration Certificate
- Transfer Certificate
- Passport sized coloured photograph
- Affidavit for Undertaking
Tezpur University Selection Criteria
Candidates will be selected based on their CUET UG 2026 scores. They must also meet the subject requirements set by the university. The university will check both the scores and the subject mapping before preparing the merit list. Only candidates who meet all the admission requirements will be considered for final admissions at Tezpur University.
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