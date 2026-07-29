TG CPGET Result 2026 Anytime Soon at cpget.tgche.ac.in; Check Release Time and Rank Card Link Here
CPGET Result 2026 is expected to be announced anytime soon by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, TGCHE. Check release tme, how todownlaod rank card and direct link here.
The CPGET 2026 results are expected to be announced anytime soon on the official website. Kakatiya University has not announced an official release date. It is expected that they will publish the final answer key, followed shortly by the final results. This timeline follows previous years' trends, helping to make sure that the college counselling and seat allotment process starts on time. Candidates will be able to download their rank card from the official website. Kakatiya university will announce counselling schedule, registration dates, certificate verification process, web options, and seat allotment details soon.
Expected CPGET 2026 Result Date
Check out the table for your easy understanding:
|
Event
|
Status
|
CPGET 2026 Exam
|
Conducted, July 8 to July 16, 2026
|
CPGET Final Answer Key 2026
|
Expected Soon
|
CPGET Result 2026
|
Expected Soon
|
Counselling Registration
|
After Result Declaration
How to Download Rank Card
Check out the below mentioned steps to download the CPGET 2026 Rank Card
- Go to the official website of cpget.tgche.ac.in and kakatiya.ac.in
- On the home page, click on the "Download Rank Card" or "Results" link
- Fill your login details Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth.
- Click on the Submit or View Rank Card.
- Save and print your rank card for the next counseling steps
TS CPGET Category‑wise Minimum Qualifying Marks
Students can check out the cutoffs for different CPGET categories:
|
Category
|
Minimum Marks
|
General (OC)
|
25
|
EWS
|
25
|
OBC / BC
|
25
|
SC
|
0
|
ST
|
0
Once the CPGET 2026 results are announced, the counselling portal will publish the final list of college seat allotments, so make sure to download your allotment letter quickly. Students are advised to keep checking the CPGET website regularly for recent updates on CPGET Final Answer Key 2026, result declaration, rank card download link, and counselling notification.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.