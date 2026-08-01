TG EdCET Counselling 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 3, Apply at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in

TG EdCET Counselling 2026: The Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), has extended the deadline for TG EdCET Counselling 2026 registration till August 3, 2026. Candidates will be able to apply online on the official website at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in. The counselling registrations commenced on July 21, 2026.

The board has also released a revised schedule for the same. The official notification on the website reads, “The last date for online registration and uploading certificates for verification for admission into B.Ed. course has been extended up to 03-08-2026.”

TG EdCET Counselling 2026: Revised schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the revised schedule for TG EdCET Counselling 2026: