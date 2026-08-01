TG EdCET Counselling 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 3, Apply at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in
The Kakatiya University, Warangal has extended the deadline for TG EdCET Counselling 2026 registration till August 3, 2026. Candidates will be able to apply online on the official website at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in. The board has also released a revised schedule.
TG EdCET Counselling 2026: The Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), has extended the deadline for TG EdCET Counselling 2026 registration till August 3, 2026. Candidates will be able to apply online on the official website at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in. The counselling registrations commenced on July 21, 2026.
The board has also released a revised schedule for the same. The official notification on the website reads, “The last date for online registration and uploading certificates for verification for admission into B.Ed. course has been extended up to 03-08-2026.”
TG EdCET Counselling 2026: Revised schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the revised schedule for TG EdCET Counselling 2026:
|Event
|Schedule
|Online Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification
|Till August 3, 2026
|Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail
|August 6, 2026
|Exercising Web options- Phase I
|August 7 - 10, 2026
|Edit of web options-Phase -I
|August 11, 2026
|List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website
|August 16, 2026
|Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates.
|August 17 - 20, 2026
Official Revised Schedule: Revised schedule
How to register for TG EdCET Counselling 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for TG EdCET Counselling 2026:
- Visit the official website at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in
- Click on the registration link to create account
- Login using your details
- Fill the personal and academic details
- Upload the scammed copies of the required documents
- Pay the online application fee
- Carefully review the form and submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - TG EdCET Counselling 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.