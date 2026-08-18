TG ICET 2026 Final Phase Web Options Available; Check Last Date, Seat Allotment Date and Steps to Apply
TG ICET 2026 final phase web options are available from August 18 to 19 at tgicet.nic.in. Check option entry steps, counselling dates and seat allotment details here.
The TG ICET Final Phase Web Options has been started today, August 18, 2026 for candidates participating in the final round of Telangana ICET Counselling. The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TGCHE has activated the option entry facility on the official counselling website, tgicet.nic.in. Candidates whose certificates have been verified can now enter their preferred colleges and courses for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. The last date for web options entry is August 19, 2026. The provisional final-phase seat allotment result will be released on or before August 22, 2026.
TG ICET 2026 Final Phase Web Options: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam
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TG ICET 2026
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Counselling
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Final Phase
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Courses
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MBA, MCA
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Conducting authority
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Telangana Council of Higher Education
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Web options begin
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August 18, 2026
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Last date to exercise options
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August 19, 2026
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Option freezing
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August 19, 2026
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Final phase seat allotment
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On or before August 22, 2026
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Tuition fee payment and self-reporting
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August 22 to 24, 2026
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Official website
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tgicet.nic.in
How to Exercise TG ICET 2026 Final Phase Web Options?
- Visit the official counselling website: tgicet.nic.in
- Open the TG ICET 2026 counselling section
- Log in using the required counselling credentials
- Access the web options entry facility
- Select preferred colleges and MBA or MCA courses
- Arrange the choices according to preference
- Review the selected options carefully
- Freeze the options before the deadline
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
TG ICET 2026 Final Phase Web Options: Direct LINK
TG ICET Counselling 2026 Processing Fee
Candidates participating in the final phase counselling are required to pay the applicable processing fee. The fee is Rs 1,200 for candidates from other categories and Rs 600 for SC/ST candidates.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.