TG LAWCET 2026: Verified Candidate List OUT; Phase 1 Choice-Filling Begins At lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in

TG LAWCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the verified list of eligible candidates for the Phase 1 web option (choice-filling) process under the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) today, July 28, 2026. Candidates can check the verified candidate list on the official website, lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

The verified candidate list includes candidates whose registration, counselling fee payment, and online or physical certificate verification have been successfully completed. Only candidates whose names appear on the list will be eligible to participate in the Phase 1 web counselling process for admission to law programmes across the state.

TG LAWCET 2026: Phase 1 Counselling Schedule

The council will release the verified candidate list today and begin the Phase 1 web option (choice-filling) process.