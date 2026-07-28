TG LAWCET 2026: Verified Candidate List OUT; Phase 1 Choice-Filling Begins At lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in
The TG LAWCET verified candidate list has been released today, July 28, 2026 by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). Following the release, phase 1 web option process will also begin at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.
TG LAWCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the verified list of eligible candidates for the Phase 1 web option (choice-filling) process under the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) today, July 28, 2026. Candidates can check the verified candidate list on the official website, lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.
The verified candidate list includes candidates whose registration, counselling fee payment, and online or physical certificate verification have been successfully completed. Only candidates whose names appear on the list will be eligible to participate in the Phase 1 web counselling process for admission to law programmes across the state.
TG LAWCET 2026: Phase 1 Counselling Schedule
The council will release the verified candidate list today and begin the Phase 1 web option (choice-filling) process.
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Activity
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Date
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Verified Candidate List Release
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July 28, 2026
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Last Date for Registration Corrections/Verification
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July 28, 2026
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Phase 1 Web Option (Choice-Filling) BeginsJuly 28, 2026
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BeginsJuly 28, 2026
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Phase 1 Web Option (Choice-Filling)
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EndsJuly 31, 2026
TG LAWCET Verified Candidate List 2026 Direct Link
What Happens If Corrections Are Required?
If any discrepancy is found during the verification process, TGCHE will notify the concerned candidates via email to make the required corrections. Only candidates whose applications have been successfully verified and whose names appear on the verified candidate list will be allowed to exercise their web options and participate in the Phase 1 counselling process.
How To Fill Choices When The Web Option Window Opens?
Candidates will have to log in using their TG LAWCET hall ticket number, rank, password, and other required credentials. After logging in, they can exercise their web options by selecting and prioritising their preferred colleges and courses for admission during the Phase 1 counselling process.
Provisional Seat Allotment List On August 5
The council will release the Phase 1 provisional college-wise seat allotment list on August 5, 2026. Seats will be allotted based on candidates’ TG LAWCET merit rank, applicable reservation norms, local candidate status, and the order of web options submitted by verified candidates. Candidates will be able to reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates from August 6 to August 10, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.