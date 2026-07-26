TG PGECET 2026 Round 1 Provisional List Out; Check Phase 1 Seat Allotment Details at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in
TG PGECET 2026 Round 1 provisional list has been released on July 26, 2026, for M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch admissions in Telangana. Check the official website, key dates, and next steps for shortlisted candidates.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TGCHE, has released the TG PGECET 2026 Round 1 Provisional list on July 26, 2026, for M.E./M.Tech/M.Arch admissions. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and uploaded on the website in Phase 1 is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for Phase 1 admissions to M.E./M.Tech/M.Arch courses can visit the official website to check their allotment status. To check the allotment staus candidates can login using their hall ticket number, Rank(PGECET) / Score (GATE/GPAT) and mobile number.
Candidates who completed the web options entry during the Phase 1 counselling will be able to check the provisional list on the official website, pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. The TG PGECET 2026 admissions process is being conducted by JNTUH on behalf of TGCHE for admission into full-time postgraduate programmes in Telangana.
TG PGECET 2026 Candidate Allotment Login - Click Here
College-Wise List of Provisionally Selected Candidates - Click Here
TG PGECET 2026 Round 1 Provisional List: Key Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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TG PGECET 2026
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Conducting Body
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JNTUH on behalf of TGCHE
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Admission For
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M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch
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Round
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Phase 1 / Round 1
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Provisional List Date
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July 26, 2026
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Official Website
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pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in
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Next Step
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Reporting at allotted colleges with original certificates
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Reporting Dates
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July 27 to July 30, 2026
How to Check TG PGECET 2026 Round 1 Provisional List?
- Visit the Official Website: pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in
- Open the TG PGECET 2026 admission section
- Click on Round 1 provisional link
- Check your name, colleges allotment and course details
- Download and save for future use
What happens After the Provisional List
After the Round 1 provisional list is published, shortlisted candidates will have to report to the concerned colleges for verification of original documents and certificates from July 27 to July 30, 2026. The official counselling notification also states that seat confirmation depends on successful verification of documents according to the admission rules.
The counselling notice further says that the list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and placed on the website, and candidates are advised to check the portal regularly for updates on counselling and seat allotment procedures.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.