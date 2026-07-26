TG PGECET 2026 Round 1 Provisional List Out; Check Phase 1 Seat Allotment Details at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TGCHE, has released the TG PGECET 2026 Round 1 Provisional list on July 26, 2026, for M.E./M.Tech/M.Arch admissions. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and uploaded on the website in Phase 1 is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for Phase 1 admissions to M.E./M.Tech/M.Arch courses can visit the official website to check their allotment status. To check the allotment staus candidates can login using their hall ticket number, Rank(PGECET) / Score (GATE/GPAT) and mobile number.

Candidates who completed the web options entry during the Phase 1 counselling will be able to check the provisional list on the official website, pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. The TG PGECET 2026 admissions process is being conducted by JNTUH on behalf of TGCHE for admission into full-time postgraduate programmes in Telangana.