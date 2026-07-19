TG PGECET 2026 Web Option Entry Begin Today at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in, Allotment Result on July 26

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TG PGECET 2026 ME, MTech March counselling web option entry begins today. Eligible candidates can login to enter their choices for phase 1 of counselling until July 21, 2026 at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in

TGCHE will begin the option entry process for the TG PGECET counselling process today, July 19, 2026. Earlier, the application window was extended to July 16, 2026. Based on this, the counselling schedule has been revised for Phase 1. Candidates appearing in the TG PGECET 2026 counselling must visit the official website today to enter their choices for phase 1 of counselling. According to the revised schedule, the window for candidates to enter their choices for the allotment process will be available from July 19 to 21, 2026. During this time, students are advised to enter their choice of course and colleges for admissions to the M.E., M.Tech., and M.Arch courses offered in colleges across the state. Students are also advised to enter their choice of course and college in the order of preference for seat allotment.

TG PGECET 2026 web option entry link will be available on the official counselling portal - pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the web option entry process TG PGECET 2026 Web Option Entry - Click Here Steps to Enter Choices for TG PGECET 2026 Round 1 Web Option Entry The window for students to enter the voice of course and college for allotment will open shortly. Once issued, students can login with their required credentials and enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference. Follow the steps provided below Step 1: Visit the official website of TG PGECET 2026 Counselling Step 2: Click on ME, MTech, MArch counselling link Step 3: Click on the web option entry link Step 4: Enter the credentials Step 5: Select the course and colleges in the order of preference

Step 6: Review the choices entered Step 7: Save and click on submitted TG PGECET 2026 Counselling Phase 1 Schedule The schedule has been revised for phase 1 of counselling due to the extension of dates for the registration process. The revised schedule is provided below Online Registration Upto July 16, 2026 Display of a verified list of eligible candidates July 18, 2026 Web option entry July 19, 2026 to July 21, 2026 Edit options entered July 22, 2026 List of provisionally selected candidates July 26, 2026 Reporting to allotted colleges July 27, 2026 to July 30, 2026 TG PGECET Counselling 2026: Documents Required for Reporting and Verification Candidates allotted seats in phase 1 of counselling must report to the allotted colleges for the verification and admission process with originals and photocopies of all relevant documents. The list of documents required when reporting to colleges is given below.

TG PGECET 2026 Rank Card and Hall Ticket/Admit Card (or GATE scorecard

Consolidated Memorandum of Marks (CMM) and Provisional Certificate (PC)/Degree Certificate of your qualifying examination.

SSC (10th) marks memo and Intermediate/10+2 marks memo.

Study or Bona fide certificates from Class 9 to Graduation (or a Residence Certificate for the preceding 7 years if educated privately/distance mode)

Valid ID - Aadhaar Card.

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Photographs: At least 6-10 recent passport-size photographs

Community/Caste Certificate: Issued by the competent authority (MRO/Tahsildar)

Income Certificate: Issued on or after January 1, 2026

EWS Certificate: Prescribed format issued by a Tahsildar.

Special Category: PH/CAP/NCC/Sports and Games certificates if you are claiming a reserved quota

Minority Status: Relevant proof or certificate for Muslim/Christian applicants