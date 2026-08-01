TG PGLCET 2026 Counselling: Verified Eligible Candidates List Out Today; Phase 1 Web Options To Begin Shortly
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the verified eligible candidates list for TG PGLCET 2026 Phase 1 counselling today, August 1, 2026. Eligible candidates can check their status on the official portal lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in before participating in the web options (choice-filling) process for postgraduate law admissions.
TG PGLCET 2026 Counselling: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the verified list of eligible candidates for the Phase 1 web option (choice-filling) process under the Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance (TG PGLCET) today, August 1, 2026. Candidates can check their eligibility for the Phase 1 counselling process on the official website, lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.
Only candidates whose certificates have been successfully verified will be allowed to participate in the web options process. During this stage, candidates will be able to select and prioritise their preferred colleges and courses for admission into postgraduate law programmes offered by participating institutions in Telangana. The seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s TG PGLCET 2026 rank, category, reservation rules and the preferences submitted during web options.
How to Check the TG PGLCET 2026 Verified Eligible Candidates List
1. Visit the official counselling website lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.
2. Click on the TG PGLCET 2026 Admissions link.
3. Open the Verified Eligible Candidates List for Phase 1.
4. Search for your Hall Ticket Number or Rank in the list.
5. If your name appears, you will be eligible to participate in the Phase 1 web options (choice-filling) process as per the counselling schedule.
TG PGLCET 2026 Official Website Direct Link
Documents Required for TG PGLCET 2026 Counselling
Candidates should keep the following original documents and scanned copies ready for counselling and certificate verification:
- TG PGLCET 2026 Rank Card
- TG PGLCET 2026 Hall Ticket
- LL.B. Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate
- Consolidated Marks Memo of LL.B.
- SSC/Class 10 Certificate (Date of Birth proof)
- Intermediate/Class 12 Certificate
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Study Certificates
- Aadhaar Card or any valid government-issued photo ID
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Income Certificate (if applicable)
- EWS Certificate (if applicable)
- Special category certificates (NCC/CAP/PH/Sports), wherever applicable
- Recent passport-size photographs
TG PGLCET 2026: Counselling Schedule
Candidates will be able to exercise their web options or fill their choices from today till August 2, 2026. The provisionally selected college-wise candidate list will be released on August 5, 2026.
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Activity
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Date
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Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections, if any, through e-mail
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August 1, 2026
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Exercising Web options- Phase I
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August 1, 2026 to August 2, 2026
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Edit of web options-Phase -I
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August 3, 2026
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List of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and will be placed on the website (Phase-I)
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August 5, 2026
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Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates.
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August 5, 2026 to August 8, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.