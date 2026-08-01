TG PGLCET 2026 Counselling: Verified Eligible Candidates List Out Today; Phase 1 Web Options To Begin Shortly

TG PGLCET 2026 Counselling: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the verified list of eligible candidates for the Phase 1 web option (choice-filling) process under the Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance (TG PGLCET) today, August 1, 2026. Candidates can check their eligibility for the Phase 1 counselling process on the official website, lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

Only candidates whose certificates have been successfully verified will be allowed to participate in the web options process. During this stage, candidates will be able to select and prioritise their preferred colleges and courses for admission into postgraduate law programmes offered by participating institutions in Telangana. The seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s TG PGLCET 2026 rank, category, reservation rules and the preferences submitted during web options.