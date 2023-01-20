Thakur Global Business School PGDM 2023 Registrations Commence, Apply at tgbsmumbai.in

TGBS PGDM 2023: Thakur Global Business School (TGBS), Mumbai have released admission forms for the full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for the academic session 2023-25. The PGDM programme offered by TGBS is approved by AICTE, DTE and the Government of Maharashtra.

As per the official notification, applicants who are interested and eligible in pursuing the management course can submit their registration forms available at the Thakur Global Business School either in online or offline mode. The candidates will also have to pay the required amount of application fee of Rs 2000.

Students must carefully check all the admission-related information as mentioned on the main webpage before proceeding to the TGBS application forms.

TGBS PGDM Application Form 2023 - Click Here

How to Apply for TGBS PGDM 2023

Aspirants who seek admission to the PGDM programme for the academic year 2023-25 can follow these steps to successfully submit the admission forms at Thakur Global Business School.

Step 1 - Visit the official TGBS website - tgbsmumbai.in

Step 2 - Go to the PGDM programme section available on the screen

Step 3 - Click on the “Apply Online” button

Step 4 - The admission form will appear

Step 5 - Then proceed to fill out the basic details

Step 6 - Upload all documents in the TGBS application form

Step 7 - Pay the TGBS PGDM application fee amount

Step 8 - Submit and then download a copy for your reference

TGBS PGDM 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should be Graduates in any discipline with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks (45% for reserved category) from a recognized university, approved by UGC/ Association of Indian Universities (AIU)/ AICTE

Also, they must have a valid score in one of the following entrance tests: CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ ATMA/ GMAT/ CMAT/ Common Entrance Examination conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra State

Candidates appearing for the final examination in April-May 2023 are also eligible to apply

TGBS PGDM 2023 Fee Structure

The duration of the PGDM programme available at the TGBS website for the academic year 2023 is of two years. The programme fees will be Rs 10.50 lakhs. Moreover, candidates who will be shortlisted/ selected will be further invited for a GD-PI round at the campus. After the TGBS GD-PI round, the TGBS merit list will be issued within 2 to 3 working days. Selected candidates will be required to visit the campus in order to complete the TGBS admission process.

