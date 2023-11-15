The United States Retains Top Spot for Indian Students Pursuing Higher Education Abroad

The United States Remains Top Choice for Indian Students: According to the Open Doors Report (ODR), in the academic year 2022-23, the United States witnessed a growth of 35% in the influx of international students from India, reaching an unprecedented peak of 268,923. Indian students now represent over 25% of the one million-plus foreign student body in the United States.

This is the third year in a row, a record number of Indian students travelled to the United States to pursue higher education. The release of the Open Doors Report signals the commencement of International Education Week (IEW), a global celebration highlighting the advantages of international education and exchange.

Open Doors Report 2022 - 2023

As per the data from the Open Doors Report, India has taken the lead by surpassing China when it comes to the number of international graduate students in the United States. This marks the first time India has claimed this position since the academic year 2009/10. Check the table to know the statistics:

Open Door Report Data 2021/22 2022/23 Percentage increased Indian international students in the US 199,182 268,923 35% Undergraduate students 27,545 31,954 16% Graduate students 102,024 165,936 62.6% OPT 68,188 69,062 1.3%

Number of Undergraduate, Graduate and OPT Indian Students Increased in the US

According to the Open Doors Report (ODR) data, India takes the lead with 69,062 individuals opting for Optional Practical Training. OPT is a form of temporary work authorization that enables eligible students to gain practical, real-world experience aligned with their field of study. Also, the number of Indian graduate students rose by 63% to 165,936 students, an increase of nearly 64,000 students, compared to last year.

While Indian undergraduate students also increased by 16%. The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India issued record-high numbers of student visas during the main student visa season of June-August 2023. Consular officers across India issued 95,269 visas in the F, M, and J categories. This is an 18 per cent increase over 2022 during the same timeframe.

The Value of Choosing the US for Higher Education

U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti remarked: “You did it, India! Each and every Indian student in the United States and the families supporting their success deserve recognition for this achievement. The decision to study abroad, and your choice of the United States, represents a valuable investment by you and your families. You are bringing our countries closer together and leading us towards a bright future. We celebrate the strength of the Indian educational system that prepares students to compete globally and look forward to seeing India continue to lead. We also look forward to balancing these record numbers. We want to see equal numbers of women pursuing studies in the United States and see more U.S. students coming to experience all that India has to offer.”

Free Advising Services to Indian students in finding the right opportunity

To assist Indian students in finding the right study opportunity, the U.S. Department of State offers free advising services to the students, virtually and in-person, at six EducationUSA advising centres throughout India. These centres are in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and two in Hyderabad. All six centres are staffed by EducationUSA advisors who offer accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about opportunities to study in the United States. Students and families seeking additional facts about studying in the United States can download the EducationUSA India app, available for free on iOS and Android devices.

About Open Doors Report

The Institute of International Education (IIE) released the Open Doors report. IIE has conducted an annual statistical survey on international students in the United States since its establishment in 1919 and in partnership with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs since 1972. Open Doors also reports on the number of international scholars at U.S. universities and international students enrolled in pre-academic Intensive English programs. Open Doors 2023 report includes international students enrolled at U.S. higher education institutions in the United States and online from abroad and those on Optional Practical Training (OPT) from fall 2022 to spring 2023.

About the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs

The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) of the U.S. Department of State builds relations between the people of the United States and those of other nations through academic, cultural, sports, professional, and private sector exchanges. This includes engagement in public-private partnerships and mentoring programs. Annually, around 50,000 participants take part in these diverse exchange initiatives, encompassing flagship programs such as the Fulbright Program and the International Visitor Leadership Program.