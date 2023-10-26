  1. Home
  2. News
  3. THE World University Ranking 2024 Subject-Wise List Released, IISc Bangalore Features Among Top 200 Universities

THE World University Ranking 2024 Subject-Wise List Released, IISc Bangalore Features Among Top 200 Universities

THE World University Ranking 2024: The Times Higher Education (THE) released the World University Rankings 2024 by subject today. IISc Bengaluru has secured the top position in India in four subjects: Physical Sciences, Engineering, Computer Science and Life Sciences. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 26, 2023 17:20 IST
THE World University Ranking 2024 Subject-Wise List
THE World University Ranking 2024 Subject-Wise List

THE World University Ranking 2024: Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 by subject has been announced today. In the engineering list, IISc Bengaluru has secured a place in the 101-125 rank but is at the top in the India region. Overall, Harvard University has topped the list, followed by Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge.

The representation of countries has seen a growth in 2024 but UK and UK varsities' grip remains firm. For THE World University Rankings 2024 by subject, universities have been accessed on five components: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry and international.

Indian Universities in THE World University Ranking 2024 by Subject

The list is the most diverse at the top, with five territories: the US, UK, Hong Kong, China and Canada, featuring in the top 10 in 2024, up from just three in 2020. Meanwhile, six new countries have joined the top 100: Austria, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Spain and Turkey. Check Indian Universities' subject-wise rankings here: 

Name of University 

Subject 

Rank 

IISc Bengaluru

Engineering

101-125

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the University of Delhi (DU)

Arts and Humanities

501-600

Jamia Millia Islamia

Business and Economics 

401-500

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

Clinical and Health

201–250

Banaras Hindu University, Panjab University and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Clinical and Health

301-400

Top Universities in THE World University Ranking 2024 by Subject

California Institute of Technology has bagged the first position globally, followed by Harvard University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Cambridge. Under the arts and humanities category, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Cambridge gained the top three spots in this list. 

For the business and economics category, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Harvard University ruled the top three spots globally. Also, No Indian university has been able to earn a spot in the Law subject list.

Also Read: QS World University MBA Rankings 2024 Global: 10 Indian IIMs in Top 250, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023