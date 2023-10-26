THE World University Ranking 2024 Subject-Wise List Released, IISc Bangalore Features Among Top 200 Universities

THE World University Ranking 2024: Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 by subject has been announced today. In the engineering list, IISc Bengaluru has secured a place in the 101-125 rank but is at the top in the India region. Overall, Harvard University has topped the list, followed by Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge.

The representation of countries has seen a growth in 2024 but UK and UK varsities' grip remains firm. For THE World University Rankings 2024 by subject, universities have been accessed on five components: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry and international.

Indian Universities in THE World University Ranking 2024 by Subject

The list is the most diverse at the top, with five territories: the US, UK, Hong Kong, China and Canada, featuring in the top 10 in 2024, up from just three in 2020. Meanwhile, six new countries have joined the top 100: Austria, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Spain and Turkey. Check Indian Universities' subject-wise rankings here:

Name of University Subject Rank IISc Bengaluru Engineering 101-125 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the University of Delhi (DU) Arts and Humanities 501-600 Jamia Millia Islamia Business and Economics 401-500 Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Clinical and Health 201–250 Banaras Hindu University, Panjab University and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Clinical and Health 301-400

Top Universities in THE World University Ranking 2024 by Subject

California Institute of Technology has bagged the first position globally, followed by Harvard University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Cambridge. Under the arts and humanities category, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Cambridge gained the top three spots in this list.

For the business and economics category, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Harvard University ruled the top three spots globally. Also, No Indian university has been able to earn a spot in the Law subject list.

