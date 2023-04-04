TISS 2023 Online Assessment Dates Announced, Get DAF Link Here

TISS 2023 Online Assessment Dates Announced: As per the latest updates, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced the dates for the TISS Online assessment. Shortlisted candidates who have filled out the TISS DAF 2023 will be able to check the dates. Candidates must note that the last date to fill out the form is April 11, 2023. The authorities may not provide any extensions.

As per the official schedule, the TISS 2023 Online Assessment (OA) will be held from April 13 to May 6, 2023. Afterward, the authorities will announce the first merit list for MA admission. Candidates who are appearing for the online assessment must follow the guidelines issued by the authorities strictly.

TISS 2023 Online Assessment Important Instructions

Candidates who are going to appear in the online assessment are required to install the Zoom application on their Windows/iOS/ Android. The authorities will use this application for the OA round. Candidates must ensure that their internet connection is strong as there should not be any glitches while the OA is going on.

Choose the appropriate device before OA Download the Zoom app on the device Check if the connection is strong Check if the background is appropriate for OA Keep alternatives in case the glitch occurs

What After Conduction of TISS 2023 Online Assessment?

After the online assessments are completed, the authorities will declare the merit list for MA admission. Afterward, the shortlisted candidates will have to upload the required documents and pay the required fee.

As per the official schedule, the admission formalities will be completed by June 13, 2023. The new academic session will start for Junior students on June 14, 2023, for Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati Campuses.

