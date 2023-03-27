TISS Admissions 2023: Registrations Commence for B.Voc Programmes, Apply at sve.tiss.edu

TISS Admissions 2023: As per the latest updates, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), School of Vocational Education (SVE) has started the admission application process for the upcoming session 2023-24 in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the various B.Voc programmes offered by the TISS institute can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- sve.tiss.edu.

According to the official schedule, the last date to apply for the TISS B.Voc degree programme is May 30, 2023. It is advisable for the students to read all the information available on the website carefully before filling out the TISS 2023 application form.

TISS 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Register for TISS Admissions 2023?

Candidates appearing for admission into various B.Voc programmes i.e. degree, diploma and postgraduate courses can follow the below-given steps to complete the admission application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TISS- sve.tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the admission tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the required details i.e. email id, password etc

Step 4: Login using the generated credentials and then click on submit button to proceed further

Step 5: Now, fill in all the details as mentioned in the application form

Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents as asked in the TISS application form 2023

Step 7: After this, make an online payment of the TISS registration fee

Step 8: Go through the entire application form and then click on the final submission button

Step 9: The TISS 2023 Admission application confirmation page will be displayed on the screen

Step 10: Download the TISS admission application confirmation page 2023 for future use

Also Read: Goa University MBA Registration 2023 Last Date Extended, Apply Here