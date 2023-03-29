TISS DAF 2023 Released for Candidates Shortlisted for Online Assessment Round, Apply Here

TISS DAF 2023 Out: As per the latest updates, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the Details application form (DAF) for candidates who were shortlisted for the Online Assessment (OA). Candidates can fill out the TISS DAF 2023 till April 10, 2023. They can visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu to fill out the form.

Candidates must note that it is necessary to fill out the form for candidates who have qualified for the Online Assessment (OA). Otherwise, they will not be able to see the OA dates and will not be allowed to attend the Online assessment. Thus, PG aspirants must do the needful before the last date as no extensions will be provided for the same.

TISS Important Dates

Event Date Last date to fill DAF April 10, 2023 Conduct of Online Assessments April 13 to May 6, 2023

How to Fill Details Application Form DAF 2023?

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the Online assessment (OA) round must fill out the DAF 2023. They will have to enter professional details such as registration number, programme name, DOB, and employment status. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to fill out DAF 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on apply now

Step 3: Enter the login credentials- email ID and password

Step 4: Fill out the DAF 2023 application form

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

What After Conduction of Online Assessment?

After the online assessments are done, the authorities will announce the merit list for MA admission. Afterward, the shortlisted candidates will have to upload the required documents and pay the prescribed fee.

As per the official schedule, the admission formalities will be completed by June 13, 2023. The new academic session will commence for Junior students on June 14, 2023, for Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati Campuses.

